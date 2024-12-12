On the Site:
BYU Guard Egor Demin Will Miss Time Due To Injury

Dec 11, 2024, 6:42 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball freshman Egor Demin will miss some game action due to an injury.

Demin is out for a week and a half due to a knee contusion. He suffered the injury early in the loss at Providence last Tuesday.

Egor Demin is out with a knee contusion injury

Demin struggled from the field during that loss to Providence, going 0-for-10.

In the second half at Providence, he had a sleeve on his left knee.

BYU plays tonight at the Marriott Center against 3-6 Fresno State, who enters tonight’s game on a four-game losing streak.

After Fresno State, BYU will have two non-conference games remaining before Big 12 action.

They will play Wyoming at the Delta Center on Saturday, December 14. Then, on December 20, BYU will close the out-of-league slate against Florida A&M.

BYU opens Big 12 play against Arizona State on December 31 in Provo, less than three weeks away.

Demin has emerged as a star player for BYU in his freshman campaign. The five-star prospect who signed with BYU after playing for Real Madrid has started all eight of BYU’s games to open the 2024-25 season.

Demin is averaging 13.3 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.6 rebounds this season. The 6-foot-9 guard is shooting 49.3% from the field and 38.5% from three-point range.

Numerous NBA draft analysts have projected Demin as a potential lottery pick in next June’s draft.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

