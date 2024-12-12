BYU Guard Egor Demin Will Miss Time Due To Injury

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball freshman Egor Demin will miss some game action due to an injury.

Demin is out for a week and a half due to a knee contusion. He suffered the injury early in the loss at Providence last Tuesday.

#BYU guard Egor Demin is out tonight with a knee contusion. He will be out for a week and a half. BYU plays tonight and two more non-conference games between now and Dec. 20. Big 12 play begins on Dec. 31 against Arizona State.#BYUHoops — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) December 12, 2024

Demin struggled from the field during that loss to Providence, going 0-for-10.

In the second half at Providence, he had a sleeve on his left knee.

BYU plays tonight at the Marriott Center against 3-6 Fresno State, who enters tonight’s game on a four-game losing streak.

After Fresno State, BYU will have two non-conference games remaining before Big 12 action.

They will play Wyoming at the Delta Center on Saturday, December 14. Then, on December 20, BYU will close the out-of-league slate against Florida A&M.

BYU opens Big 12 play against Arizona State on December 31 in Provo, less than three weeks away.

Demin has emerged as a star player for BYU in his freshman campaign. The five-star prospect who signed with BYU after playing for Real Madrid has started all eight of BYU’s games to open the 2024-25 season.

Demin is averaging 13.3 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.6 rebounds this season. The 6-foot-9 guard is shooting 49.3% from the field and 38.5% from three-point range.

Numerous NBA draft analysts have projected Demin as a potential lottery pick in next June’s draft.

