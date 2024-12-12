On the Site:
Will Hardy, Ryan Smith Courtside At BYU Basketball Game

Dec 11, 2024, 8:25 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, UtahThere is a flare of pro basketball courtside as Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy and owner Ryan Smith are on hand to see BYU take on Fresno State.

BYU (6-2) is hosting the Mountain West’s Fresno State Bulldogs at the Mariott Center on Wednesday, December 11.

Smith’s influence has paid dividends after the Cougar’s men’s basketball program landed its first five-star recruit in AJ Dybantsa earlier in the week. A senior at Utah Prep in Hurricane, Utah, Dybantsa is the No. 1 prospect in the 2025 class.

RELATED: BYU Coach Kevin Young On AJ Dybantsa: ‘Generational Talent’

The 36-year-old Hardy is in his third season leading the Jazz through a rebuild. Despite unloading All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell ahead of his first season, Hardy fielded a surprisingly competitive Jazz team in the early months of his first two seasons. Draft pick considerations and injury caused Hardy to go 68-96 in his first two years as head coach.

The Cougars are well on their way to a blowout win over the Bulldogs. Trevin Knell’s 18 points on 4-of-6 from deep leads four BYU players in double-figures.

BYU’s defense has limited the Bulldogs to 36.4 percent shooting and 34.6 percent from three.

