AJ Dybantsa Introduced To BYU Fans At Marriott Center

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball signee AJ Dybantsa received a hero’s welcome inside the Marriott Center.

One day, after publicly announcing his commitment to BYU on the set of ESPN’s First Take in New York City, Dybantsa attended BYU basketball’s game against Fresno State.

During Wednesday’s game, Dybantsa sat on the front row behind the BYU bench with his father, Ace.

AJ Dybantsa introduced to Cougar Nation

At halftime, the PA announcer asked BYU fans to turn on their phones’ flashlights.

Shortly after, the Marriott Center lights dimmed, and BYU played a video featuring AJ Dybantsa on the big screen.

Once that played, Dybantsa then walked onto the court and was greeted by a standing ovation and loud cheers as he walked around the court that will be his home next season.

Dybantsa, the nation’s No. 1 recruit, shocked ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith yesterday by announcing his decision to play for BYU. The ESPN host thought Dybantsa would play at North Carolina. Many around the basketball world were similarly shocked.

Dybantsa picked BYU over a final four that included Alabama, North Carolina, and Kansas.

Wednesday is Dybantsa’s second visit to a BYU basketball game at the Marriott Center. He previously visited on November 16 for BYU’s win over Idaho.

Dybantsa is the highest-rated recruit BYU basketball has ever signed. He is projected as a potential No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft.

Dybantsa cited first-year BYU coach Kevin Young and his program, which is built similarly to NBA franchises, as a reason for picking the Cougars.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio.

