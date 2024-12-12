Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Win Over Fresno State

PROVO, Utah – The BYU basketball team returned home after going 1-2 in their last three games away from the Marriott Center.

They defeated the Fresno State Bulldogs 95-67 without Egor Demin, who was injured against Providence.

Trevin Knell led all scorers with 22 points and 10 rebounds. He buried four of his six three-point attempts.

Here are my takeaways from a bounce-back win.

BYU bench scoring was critical

One of the first players to show his commitment to first-year head coach Kevin Young after Mark Pope departed was Fousseyni Traore.

He’s taken on a different role this season, but his impact remains noticeable.

Fresno State led BYU midway through the first half until Traore powered BYU to an 11-0 run that changed the game.

Traore finished with only five points but added 10 rebounds.

Another player who stayed true to BYU during the coaching change was Dawson Baker.

He added 14 points off the bench as well.

His scoring punch and ability to create off the dribble will be valuable in conference play.

Dallin Hall still showing signs of rust

Hall slid back into his point guard role from last season without Demin available.

He finished with a season-high 13 points, 10 of those came in the second half.

The junior guard has gotten off to a slow start this season after battling a toe injury.

There were some nice moments from Hall, including a no-look pass to Keiba Keta for a dunk, but it looks like Hall is still trying to find his place on this team.

Kevin Young must find a way to better integrate Hall into the offense. He averaged nine points per game last year while shooting 42 percent from the field.

Those numbers are significantly down in his five games played this season.

Perhaps the absence of Demin will allow Hall to find his groove.

Hall was one of the heroes in a road win last season against Kansas. He’s a high-level college player and he’ll need to regain form if this team wants to make noise in conference play.

AJ Dybansta introduced himself to Cougar Nation

Fresh off his commitment in New York City, AJ Dybansta took the floor during halftime.

For the fans in attendance, it was a memory that will not be forgotten anytime soon.

Dybansta waved to the fans as he walked the court. Fans stood on their feet and gave him one of the loudest applauses of the night.

Who would have thought last March when the Cougars were bounced by Duquesne in the NCAA tournament that something like this would happen?

That’s the reality of BYU basketball in 2024. High-profile players want to play for Kevin Young. The sky is the limit for the BYU hoops.

