Body cam video shows road rage incident where man fired gun at Amazon driver

MILLCREEK – We’re getting a first look at a road rage incident that led to a Utah man going to prison for firing a gun at an Amazon driver.

Investigators said this started in July of 2023 when a semitruck driver honked at another car he said nearly ran him off the road, while he was driving on Interstate 80.

He said the two men in the car challenged him to a fight, called him a racial slur and followed the truck, and that’s when the truck driver pepper sprayed them.

In a body camera video released Wednesday, a police officer is heard telling another officer on scene, “he got off at 900 and 3300, they got into an altercation where they attacked him, he pepper sprayed them, then it went quiet.”

Police said the brothers drove off, but video shows their car pulling up beside the truck again. On Ring doorbell video, we hear multiple shots being fired. Police said Tyler Joshua Foutz fired the gun.

Officers said Foutz’s brother, Adrian David Brown, drove away at speeds reaching 100 miles per hour.

Video showed his silver car hitting another vehicle and flipping it over, which caused a multi-car wreck.

Police were able to get the person out of the car and they were taken to the hospital.

More video showed police officers commanding the two brothers to get out of their car.

“Where’s the gun?” one of them yelled at Brown. “Where’s the gun that was used to shoot at the Amazon truck?”

Police arrested both brothers, asking Foutz if he had been drinking.

He replied, “I don’t know what happened.”

Foutz and Brown were both sentenced to two terms of 3 to 5 years earlier this year. No one was hit in that shooting and no bullet holes were found.