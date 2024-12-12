Utah State’s Mason Falslev Earns Second Mountain West Weekly Award

On the Site:
LOGAN, Utah – Mason Falslev has been all over the court for undefeated Utah State, earning Mountain West Player of the Week after helping the Aggies to a 9-0 start. Falslev’s never-ending energy has been a hallmark for an undefeated team that recently equaled the best start to a season in program history,

Falslev was named MW Player of the Week on Monday, December 9. The Cache Valley native averaged 14.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 2.5 steals, and half a block while leading Utah State in wins over Wyoming and Utah Tech.

RELATED: Utah State Throttles Utah Tech To Stay Undefeated

Out of Benson, Utah, Falslev’s 16.3 points per game are second on the team. He also leads the Aggies with 6.1 boards a night and dishes out a third-best 2.7 assists while leading Jerrod Calhoun’s first USU team by playing 29.1 minutes each game.

About Mason Falslev

The back-to-back 4A Utah MVP in basketball and 2019 4A MVP in football used his athleticism on drives to the basket and strength to finish through contact. Defensively, the 6’3, 203-pound athlete harrassed ball handlers with endless effort and intensity.

After redshirting in 2022, the Sky View High School product quickly became integral to USU’s lineup under Danny Sprinkle. Falslev’s 34 starts and 950 minutes played are third in the USU record books for a freshman. He added 1.2 steals and 4.4 rebounds per game.

RELATED: The Anatomy of Utah State Basketball’s Record 9-0 Start

Despite making just 25-of-82 threes (.305) as a freshman, Falslev was one of four Aggies to average double-figure scoring (11.3 ppg). Falslev took advantage of his explosive athleticism, making 133-of-199 attempts (.668) inside the arc as one of the best finishers in the conference.

The three-time MW Freshman of the Week reached double-figure scoring 20 times, including a previous career-high 25 in a win over Boise State. He added a career-high 28 to win the NIT Season Tip-Off over North Texas.

Following USU With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State hosts the South Florida Bulls on Saturday, December 14. Tip-off is at 2 p.m. MT.

Utah Tech will host the Weber State Wildcats in Burns Arena on Friday, December 13. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. MT.

Listen to USU basketball games on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard on the call.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLSports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball here.

