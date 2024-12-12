On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

One killed in Sevier County crash on state Route 24

Dec 12, 2024, 6:41 AM

Utah highway patrol car...

FILE -- A multi-vehicle crash has left one person dead in Millard County. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SIGURD, Sevier County — One person was killed in a Sevier County crash on state Route 24 Wednesday night, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Trooper Takesha Durrant with UHP said just after 9 p.m., two vehicles collided near milepost 8, just north of Vermilion Drive. One person was killed in the crash.

Durrant had no further information on how many others were involved or what their possible injuries were as of Thursday morning.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Utah highway patrol car...

Mary Culbertson

One killed in Sevier County crash on state Route 24

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Sevier County on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024.

4 seconds ago

Police body cam video was released Wednesday, Dec. 11, showing a road rage incident where a man fir...

Shelby Lofton

Body cam video shows road rage incident where man fired gun at Amazon driver

We're getting a first look at a road rage incident that led to a Utah man going to prison for firing a gun at an Amazon driver.

8 hours ago

FILE — police lights...

Carlysle Price

Man accused of intentionally crashing into bicyclist during road rage incident

A man is facing charges after police said he intentionally rammed his car into a bicyclist during a road rage incident.

10 hours ago

Kemry Smith died Monday, Dec. 9, after battling with Rett syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that af...

Debbie Worthen

Woman who dies from Rett syndrome leaves behind a legacy of love and light

A Utah family is sharing their daughter's story Wednesday, just days after she passed away. Kemry Smith died after battling Rett syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects the nervous system.

11 hours ago

Kids from Ashley Elementary School in Vernal gather to watch planes land carrying Christmas gifts o...

Mike Anderson

Angel Flight pilots bring early Christmas to Vernal school

We know who gets all the attention this time of year: That festive couple, arriving by helicopter Wednesday in Vernal, spreading holiday cheer to elementary students.

11 hours ago

FILE - A canning jar filled with money sits on a shelf in East Derry, N.H., June 15, 2018. (AP Phot...

Adam Small, KSL NewsRadio

Household debt in Utah rising at one of the fastest rates in the nation, report finds

A new report found Utah has one of the fastest-growing rates of household debt in America.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

One killed in Sevier County crash on state Route 24