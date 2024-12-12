One killed in Sevier County crash on state Route 24

SIGURD, Sevier County — One person was killed in a Sevier County crash on state Route 24 Wednesday night, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Trooper Takesha Durrant with UHP said just after 9 p.m., two vehicles collided near milepost 8, just north of Vermilion Drive. One person was killed in the crash.

Durrant had no further information on how many others were involved or what their possible injuries were as of Thursday morning.

This is a breaking news story. It may be updated.