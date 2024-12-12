SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah woman gave her big sister who has special needs a surprise birthday trip to Disneyland — a place she visited once as a child.

“She started fist bumping and said, ‘happy, happy, happy.’ I cried,” said Jhenna Alsop.

Alsop said her sister Amber has endured a lot of physical pain this past year, so, she wanted to take her to the happiest place on earth.

Amber got to meet Minnie Mouse and all her favorite princesses. She even dressed the part.

The smile on Amber’s face was all worth it and the generosity from others.

“On this trip, there wasn’t one person who didn’t open a door for my sister, who didn’t tell her how beautiful she was, how kind she was. It was a beautiful, beautiful experience,” Alsop said.

Alsop saved up for three years to pay for this trip.

She’s a huge Disney fan and runs a business called The People’s Princesses, where she dresses up as a princess for birthday parties and events.