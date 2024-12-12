On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY

Here’s how to watch this year’s brightest meteor shower

Dec 12, 2024, 11:32 AM

A meteor streaks through the night sky during the annual Geminid meteor shower in Lukeville, Arizon...

A meteor streaks through the night sky during the annual Geminid meteor shower in Lukeville, Arizona, in December 2023. The Geminids are expected to be most active between noon and 6 p.m. MT on December 13. (Go Nakamura/Reuters)

(Go Nakamura/Reuters)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY GINA PARK, CNN


KSLTV.com

(CNN)It’s that time of the year again. Sky-gazers may get the chance to glimpse some of the dozens of meteors that will streak across the sky as the annual Geminid meteor shower reaches its peak.

The Geminids are expected to be most active between noon and 6 p.m. MT Friday, according to Robert Lunsford, fireball report coordinator for the American Meteor Society.

During this year’s event, the moon will be 95% full on Thursday night into Friday, which will obscure at least 75% of the activity seen in years with little to no moonlight, according to the society. The moon is expected to be its fullest on Sunday.

In an area away from the city lights with clear skies, you can best view the celestial display from 9 to 10 Friday night in any time zone, said Bill Cooke, the lead for NASA’s Meteoroid Environments Office.

But Lunsford also suggested to look for a glimpse of the meteors in the early morning hours of Friday and Saturday to avoid the glare of the nearly full moon.

“I would suggest that potential viewers try the last few hours before dawn on the 13th and 14th. At that time the moon will be low in the west and not such a nuisance,” Lunsford said.

The American Meteor Society estimates that the Geminids will produce up to 15 visible meteors per hour.

“The moon is going to be full on the 15th, about a day after the peak, so that moonlight is going to wash out the meteors,” Cooke said. “So, instead of seeing 40 to 60 meteors per hour, you’re going to see maybe 10 to 15 per hour because of that bright moonlight.”

Even with interference from the moon, more meteors will be visible during the Geminids’ peak than most nights throughout the year, according to the society.

It’s important to look for transparent skies, especially with a full moon approaching, said Lunsford. For instance, sky-gazers should avoid beaches where the skies tend to be hazy and instead find a mountaintop.

What are the Geminids?

The Geminids are made up of debris released from the asteroid 3200 Phaethon. The celestial object’s close orbit around the sun causes it to shed particles due to the extreme heat, leaving a stream of meteors around the entire orbit, according to Lunsford. During the first two weeks of December, Earth passes close to the asteroid’s orbit, allowing us to see the Geminids.

The meteors will appear to come from the direction of the Gemini constellation, which rises in the east, according to The Planetary Society.

“At this time of year, the constellation of Gemini lies low in the east at sunset, is overhead at 2 in the morning and sets in the western sky as the sun rises,” Lunsford said. “That’s why the Geminid meteors can be seen all night long.”

The easiest way to spot the Geminids is to trace the meteors back to the two brightest stars in Gemini. But there is a 90% chance that every meteor you see on Friday night and Saturday morning belongs to the Geminid shower, Lunsford said.

The next and final major annual meteor shower of 2024 will be the Ursids, which are set to peak in the early morning hours of December 22, according to EarthSky.

CNN’s Ashley Strickland contributed to this report.

KSL 5 TV Live

Science & Technology

A meteor streaks through the night sky during the annual Geminid meteor shower in Lukeville, Arizon...

Gina Park, CNN

Here’s how to watch this year’s brightest meteor shower

The Geminids will light up the skies this week. Here’s the best time and place to see the annual meteor shower.

4 seconds ago

The BBB of Salt Lake is alerting people of a highly sophisticated scam on social media that looks l...

Ivy Farguheson, KSL.com

Financial scam artists moving to social media in 2024

If you noticed more ads on your social media feeds this year, you are not alone. And if you fell victim to one of the many financial scams those ads hide from unsuspecting scrollers, you definitely are not alone.

2 days ago

openai logo...

Associated Press

OpenAI releases AI video generator Sora but limits how it depicts people

OpenAI has publicly released its new AI video generator Sora but the company won't let most users depict people as it monitors for patterns of misuse.

2 days ago

FILE - A man carries a Free TikTok sign in front of the courthouse where the hush-money trial of Do...

HALELUYA HADERO

TikTok is inching closer to a potential ban in the US

TikTok’s future in the U.S. appeared uncertain after a federal appeals court rejected a legal challenge to a law that requires the social media platform to cut ties with its China-based parent company or be banned by mid-January.

4 days ago

U.S. Army soldiers in Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 15. The Department of Veterans ...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

VA funding first psychedelic-assisted therapy study since the 1960s

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is planning to study the effects of a psychedelic drug on veterans as the regulatory landscape behind psychedelic treatment shifts.

4 days ago

FILE - People arrive at the Bitcoin 2024 Conference on July 24, 2024, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo...

STAN CHOE

Bitcoin surges as new administration embraces crypto

Now, it’s Washington’s very embrace of Bitcoin that’s helping to send its price to records and lining the pockets of its believers.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Here’s how to watch this year’s brightest meteor shower