Report: Kyle Whittingham Expected To Announce Coaching Staff Changes

Dec 12, 2024, 9:36 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football’s makeover continues as head coach Kyle Whittingham is expected to announce two additions to the coaching staff.

The program will also be parting ways with Quinton Ganther and Alvis Whitted.

After hiring Jason Beck as offensive coordinator last week, reports have the Utes hiring Mark Atuaia and Micah Simon.

Atuaia would be the running backs coach, while Simon is Utah’s new receiver coach.

Mark Atuaia, Utah's New Running Backs Coach

Atuaia has spent the past three seasons at Washington State. He served as associate head coach and running backs coach in Pullman.

This past season, he helped true freshman Wayshawn Parker to 735 yards and four touchdowns. In 2022, he guided Nakia Watson to 769 yards and nine touchdowns. Both running backs earned all-conference honors.

Before his time with the Cougars, Atuaia spent the previous six seasons coaching alongside Beck at Virginia. He oversaw running backs Wayne Taulapapa, Jordan Ellis, and Taquan Mizzel, who enjoyed productive careers there.

Atuaia played four seasons at BYU (1991, 1994-96), playing for the Cougars 14-1 Cotton Bowl winners in 1996. BYU went 39-11-2 during his career. Atuaia returned to Provo as the running backs coach for Bronco Mendenhall’s 2013 team. He worked closely with future NFL running backs Jamaal Williams and Paul Lasike.

Micah Simon, Utah's New Receivers Coach

Simon follows Beck to Salt Lake City after he spent last season on Beck’s offensive staff at New Mexico. He joined the Lobos last year following his first year as a position coach at Northern Colorado.

Simon helped pass catchers Luke Wysong and Ryan Davis took significant steps in their games. The two leading pass catchers for the Lobos this season- Luke Wysong (69 catches, 840 yards, one touchdown) and Ryan Davis (54 catches, 747 yards, three touchdowns) were No. 5 (Davis) and No. 7 (Wysong) in receiving production the year before.

Before becoming a receivers coach, Simon worked as an offensive analyst with Beck at Syracuse in 2022.

Simon played four seasons at BYU (2015-19), making 90 catches for 1,109 yards and five touchdowns across 40 games.

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

