On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Plan a sober ride home this holiday season, DPS urges

Dec 12, 2024, 12:04 PM

uhp colonel speaks about encouraging getting a sober ride this holiday season...

Colonel Michael Rapich, Utah Highway Patrol, Utah Department of Public Safety, speaks to the media about encouraging drivers to add a sober ride home to their winter holiday plans at Lake Effect in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024. The Utah Department of Public Safety's (DPS) Highway Safety Office (UHSO), in partnership with the state's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services (DABS) and WCF Insurance, urges drivers to add a sober ride home to their winter holiday plans. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

(Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Public Safety urged drivers on Thursday to find a sober ride to and from their winter holiday plans.

Now, it has never been easier to find and select a sober ride home. A number of bars and restaurants across Salt Lake City will have a QR code posted that will give a person $10 off their next Uber ride.

That QR code will take you to a page where you will fill out your name and email address and go from there.

qr code offering $10 off from uber ride to get sober ride home

WCF Insurance is sponsoring a $10 Uber ride credit voucher program during the holidays. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

“When drinking starts, judgment is impaired. Decision-making is impaired. Risk avoidance is impaired. Bottom line is after someone starts drinking, their ability to make really good decisions is impaired to some degree,” said Utah Highway Patrol Col. Michael Rapich.

UHP partnered with the Highway Safety Office to fund over 240 highway DUI enforcement shifts from over 30 agencies throughout Utah.

Last year, 47 people lost their lives because of impaired driving.

This year, already 50 people have lost their lives due to impaired driving.

WCF Insurance is sponsoring 2,500 of the $10 Uber credit vouchers. That is 2,500 rides which can be made safer.

“If I can get a free ride home versus taking that risk of getting in my car — you know when you’ve had a couple drinks and you’re making impaired decisions you think you may be okay to drive. But if I see this at the bar or restaurant on the way out why would I not take it?” said Ken Houting, senior VP of Middle Market at WCF Insurance.

Learn more at WCF Insurance’s website.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

uhp colonel speaks about encouraging getting a sober ride this holiday season...

Karah Brackin

Plan a sober ride home this holiday season, DPS urges

The Utah Department of Public Safety urged drivers on Thursday to find a sober ride to and from their winter holiday plans.

6 seconds ago

A meteor streaks through the night sky during the annual Geminid meteor shower in Lukeville, Arizon...

Gina Park, CNN

Here’s how to watch this year’s brightest meteor shower

The Geminids will light up the skies this week. Here’s the best time and place to see the annual meteor shower.

32 minutes ago

sisters Jhenna and Amber at disneyland...

Tamara Vaifanua

Looking Out for the Good: Woman surprises big sister with trip to Disneyland

A Utah woman gave her big sister who has special needs a surprise birthday trip to Disneyland — a place she visited once as a child.

2 hours ago

A line of Canyons School District buses are pictured on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Utah school bus driver arrested in child sex abuse material investigation

A Canyons School District bus driver was arrested Wednesday after police say child sex abuse material was found on his laptop, including explicit videos of bus drivers and children.

2 hours ago

Crowds gather around the Martha Hughes Cannon statue for pictures after it was installed at a dedic...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

‘A woman ahead of her time’: Utah trailblazer Martha Hughes Cannon honored in DC

Martha Hughes Cannon, a trailblazer in Utah history, now has a home in the nation's capital.

3 hours ago

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Sevier County on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024. (Utah Hi...

Mary Culbertson

One killed in Sevier County crash on state Route 24

One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Sevier County on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2024.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Plan a sober ride home this holiday season, DPS urges