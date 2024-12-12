SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Public Safety urged drivers on Thursday to find a sober ride to and from their winter holiday plans.

Now, it has never been easier to find and select a sober ride home. A number of bars and restaurants across Salt Lake City will have a QR code posted that will give a person $10 off their next Uber ride.

That QR code will take you to a page where you will fill out your name and email address and go from there.

“When drinking starts, judgment is impaired. Decision-making is impaired. Risk avoidance is impaired. Bottom line is after someone starts drinking, their ability to make really good decisions is impaired to some degree,” said Utah Highway Patrol Col. Michael Rapich.

UHP partnered with the Highway Safety Office to fund over 240 highway DUI enforcement shifts from over 30 agencies throughout Utah.

Last year, 47 people lost their lives because of impaired driving.

This year, already 50 people have lost their lives due to impaired driving.

WCF Insurance is sponsoring 2,500 of the $10 Uber credit vouchers. That is 2,500 rides which can be made safer.

“If I can get a free ride home versus taking that risk of getting in my car — you know when you’ve had a couple drinks and you’re making impaired decisions you think you may be okay to drive. But if I see this at the bar or restaurant on the way out why would I not take it?” said Ken Houting, senior VP of Middle Market at WCF Insurance.

Learn more at WCF Insurance’s website.