On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State Football Fills Out 2025 Schedule With SEC Tilt

Dec 12, 2024, 10:52 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – The Utah State Aggies finalized its 2025 football schedule, adding the SEC’s Vanderbilt Commodores to complete a four-game non-conference slate. This will be the first meeting between the two programs.

In Bronco Mendenhall’s first season, the Aggies will host UTEP on Saturday, August 30, and McNeese State on Saturday, September 20. USU travels to Texas A&M on Saturday, September 6, before traveling to Nashville to face Vanderbilt on Saturday, September 27.

RELATED: Utah State Finalizes Hiring Of Former BYU HC Bronco Mendenhall

Utah State also announced its Mountain West home and road opponents on Tuesday, December 10.

The Aggies will host the Air Force Falcons, Boise State Broncos, Nevada Wolfpack, and San Jose State Spartans. USU travels to take on Mendenhall’s former team in the New Mexico Lobos. Utah State all faces the Fresno State Bulldogs, Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors, and the UNLV Rebels.

Game times and broadcast plans for the 2025 schedule, along with dates for MW games, will be announced at a later date.

RELATED: Bronco Mendenhall Will Look To Blend Influence And Results At Utah State

Mendenhall sees Utah State, Logan as a ‘true college town’

“The idea of a true college town, I love that for college football currently,” Bronco said about Logan and the appeal that the community and destination will have on recruiting. He continued, “I think it’s one of the coolest destinations in college football, one of the most unique.”

Coach Mendenhall touched on the beautiful backdrop Northern Utah has to offer and the increase in football talent the state has seen.

“From the time I left where I could sense it happening when I was finishing my time at BYU… the emphasis on football, the quality of the coaching, the programs, the new high schools, you could just sense, ‘here it comes,’” Bronco told Hans and Scotty about the rise of young talent in the Beehive State. “This program can predominantly fill its roster yearly if I do a good job selecting, and assessing, and attracting, the majority of this roster yearly can come from this state.”

Mendenhall said that recruiting heavily within Utah will bring talent to Logan and align with the uniqueness that he already sees and intends to continue to build at Utah State. “Possibly, there’s a supplement from Texas and California, but where else do you really need to go other than what I’ve seen here? And man does that fit well with the identity of this institution.”

Following Utah State With KSL Sports Zone

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLSports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Football Fills Out 2025 Schedule With SEC Tilt

The Utah State Aggies finalized its 2025 football schedule, adding the SEC's Vanderbilt Commodores to complete a four-game non-conference slate.

43 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Kyle Whittingham Expected To Announce Coaching Staff Changes

Utah football's makeover continues as head coach Kyle Whittingham is expected to announce two additions to the coaching staff.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State’s Mason Falslev Earns Second Mountain West Weekly Award

Mason Falslev has been all over the court for undefeated Utah State, earning Mountain West Player of the Week after helping the Aggies to a 9-0 start.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Win Over Fresno State

Hall was one of the heroes in a road win last season against Kansas. He's a high-level college player and he'll need to regain form if this team wants to make noise in conference play. 

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

AJ Dybantsa Introduced To BYU Fans At Marriott Center

The nation's No. 1 recruit was at the Marriott Center one day after officially announcing his commitment.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Will Hardy, Ryan Smith Courtside At BYU Basketball Game

There is a flare of pro basketball courtside as Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy and owner Ryan Smith are on hand to see BYU take on Fresno State.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Utah State Football Fills Out 2025 Schedule With SEC Tilt