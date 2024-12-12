Utah State Football Fills Out 2025 Schedule With SEC Tilt

LOGAN, Utah – The Utah State Aggies finalized its 2025 football schedule, adding the SEC’s Vanderbilt Commodores to complete a four-game non-conference slate. This will be the first meeting between the two programs.

In Bronco Mendenhall’s first season, the Aggies will host UTEP on Saturday, August 30, and McNeese State on Saturday, September 20. USU travels to Texas A&M on Saturday, September 6, before traveling to Nashville to face Vanderbilt on Saturday, September 27.

Utah State also announced its Mountain West home and road opponents on Tuesday, December 10.

The Aggies will host the Air Force Falcons, Boise State Broncos, Nevada Wolfpack, and San Jose State Spartans. USU travels to take on Mendenhall’s former team in the New Mexico Lobos. Utah State all faces the Fresno State Bulldogs, Hawai’i Rainbow Warriors, and the UNLV Rebels.

Game times and broadcast plans for the 2025 schedule, along with dates for MW games, will be announced at a later date.

Mendenhall sees Utah State, Logan as a ‘true college town’

“The idea of a true college town, I love that for college football currently,” Bronco said about Logan and the appeal that the community and destination will have on recruiting. He continued, “I think it’s one of the coolest destinations in college football, one of the most unique.”

Coach Mendenhall touched on the beautiful backdrop Northern Utah has to offer and the increase in football talent the state has seen.

“From the time I left where I could sense it happening when I was finishing my time at BYU… the emphasis on football, the quality of the coaching, the programs, the new high schools, you could just sense, ‘here it comes,’” Bronco told Hans and Scotty about the rise of young talent in the Beehive State. “This program can predominantly fill its roster yearly if I do a good job selecting, and assessing, and attracting, the majority of this roster yearly can come from this state.”

Mendenhall said that recruiting heavily within Utah will bring talent to Logan and align with the uniqueness that he already sees and intends to continue to build at Utah State. “Possibly, there’s a supplement from Texas and California, but where else do you really need to go other than what I’ve seen here? And man does that fit well with the identity of this institution.”

