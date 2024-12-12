Utah Royals Sign 15-Year-Old Utah Native To Roster

On the Site:
Dec 12, 2024, 12:09 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SANDY, Utah – KK Ream is officially the youngest player in Utah Royals franchise history after the forward signed through the 2027 season. At 15 years and 157 days, Ream beats Ally Sentnor, who was 20 years and one day old when she signed last year.

The Royals announced the signing on Wednesday, December 12.

“We are excited to have KK officially join the squad as the youngest-ever Royals player and start her career here in her home state,” said URFC Sporting Director Kelly Cousins. “At just 15, she has proven that she is ready to be part of the professional environment, and we are looking forward to fostering her development on the field and as a member of the Utah community.”

RELATED: Jimmy Coenraets Named Utah Royals FC Head Coach

Ream attended the Utah Royals FC AZ Academy from 2019 to 2022 and played with the RSL Arizona boys’ team from 2020 to 2022.

A regular United States Youth National Team member, Ream was a member of the USYNT U-15 Girls 2024 U-15 CONCACAF Championship winner. It was the fourth consecutive CONCACAF championship for the program.

Ream’s twin brother, Linkom Ream, plays for Real Salt Lake Academy, appearing for the U-18 and U-16 teams.

UTAH ROYALS FC ROSTER (As of December 12, 2025):

GOALKEEPERS (2): Mandy Haught, Cristina Roque

DEFENDERS (6): Kate Del Fava, Imani Dorsey, Olivia Griffitts, Madison Pogarch, Kaleigh Riehl, Lauren Flynn

MIDFIELDERS (8): Mikayla Cluff, Dana Foederer, Macey Fraser, Emily Gray, Ana Tejada, Agnes Nyberg, Ally Sentnor, Claudia Zornoza

FORWARDS (6): Cloé Lacasse, Paige Monaghan, Brecken Mozingo, Mina Tanaka, Michele Vasconcelos, KK Ream

