On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

North Carolina Trustees Approve Deal For Bill Belichick

Dec 12, 2024, 12:30 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina – North Carolina’s trustees have approved terms of the deal to hire Bill Belichick as the Tar Heels’ new football coach, and the school is set to hold its introductory news conference for the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach Thursday afternoon.

The board met in the morning to sign off on the agreement, announced Wednesday night by the school as a five-year deal. Specific terms of that deal have yet to be released.

“I grew up around college football with my dad and treasured those times,” Belichick said as part of a release announcing the move. “I have always wanted to coach in college and now I look forward to building the football program in Chapel Hill.”

Report: Kyle Whittingham Expected To Announce Coaching Staff Changes

The board of governors for the state’s public university system is still scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon regarding the hiring as a final logistical step, though that comes after Belichick’s on-campus news conference.

Moving on from the 73-year-old Mack Brown to hire the 72-year-old Belichick means UNC is turning to a coach who has never worked at the college level, yet had incredible success in the NFL alongside quarterback Tom Brady throughout most of his 24-year tenure with the Patriots, which ended last season.

There’s also at least a small family tie to the UNC program for Belichick; his late father, Steve, was an assistant coach for the Tar Heels from 1953-55.

He’s arriving on campus at a time of rapid changes in college athletics, from free player movement through the transfer portal and athletes’ ability to cash in on endorsements to the looming arrival of revenue sharing. And he’s taking over a program that for a school with a national name-brand — particularly as a tradition-rich blueblood in college basketball — has never sustained elite football success in its long history.

RELATED STORIES

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

North Carolina Trustees Approve Deal For Bill Belichick

North Carolina's trustees have approved terms of the deal to hire Bill Belichick as the Tar Heels' new football coach.

5 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Royals Sign 15-Year-Old Utah Native To Roster

KK Ream is officially the youngest player in Utah Royals franchise history after the forward signed through the 2027 season.

27 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Football Fills Out 2025 Schedule With SEC Tilt

The Utah State Aggies finalized its 2025 football schedule, adding the SEC's Vanderbilt Commodores to complete a four-game non-conference slate.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Report: Kyle Whittingham Expected To Announce Coaching Staff Changes

Utah football's makeover continues as head coach Kyle Whittingham is expected to announce two additions to the coaching staff.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State’s Mason Falslev Earns Second Mountain West Weekly Award

Mason Falslev has been all over the court for undefeated Utah State, earning Mountain West Player of the Week after helping the Aggies to a 9-0 start.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Instant Takeaways From BYU’s Win Over Fresno State

Hall was one of the heroes in a road win last season against Kansas. He's a high-level college player and he'll need to regain form if this team wants to make noise in conference play. 

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

North Carolina Trustees Approve Deal For Bill Belichick