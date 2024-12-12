So far, it’s been a no snow December

SALT LAKE CITY — To say it’s been a dry December in the Salt Lake Valley might be a bit of an understatement. Even though many people saw a slight skiff of snow on the car or lawn earlier this week, it was so minor that it didn’t show up as measurable.

KSL Chief Meteorologist Kevin Eubank said it’s been a bit rough.

“It has been in abysmal triple zero through December 11. Zippo in the sense of precipitation,” he said. “Typically we would have already received a half inch of water up to this date and we would have had four inches of snow.”

According to Eubank, Utah had received three-quarters of an inch of rain and two inches of snow at this same time last year.

“You go back, two years ago, we had 0.81 inches of precipitation and almost seven inches of snow [at this time],” he said.

Kevin said there’s still a chance the last half of the month will make up for the first half. A couple of small storms are moving into the area this weekend.

