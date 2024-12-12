On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

So far, it’s been a no snow December

Dec 12, 2024, 1:34 PM

Northern Utah snowpacks have been off to a sluggish start so far this season, but a hydrologist sai...

Northern Utah snowpacks have been off to a sluggish start so far this season, but a hydrologist said Monday it was still very early and the situation could still easily reverse itself in early 2025. (Chopper 5, KSL TV)

(Chopper 5, KSL TV)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY DON BRINKERHOFF, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — To say it’s been a dry December in the Salt Lake Valley might be a bit of an understatement.  Even though many people saw a slight skiff of snow on the car or lawn earlier this week, it was so minor that it didn’t show up as measurable.

KSL Chief Meteorologist Kevin Eubank said it’s been a bit rough.

“It has been in abysmal triple zero through December 11. Zippo in the sense of precipitation,” he said. “Typically we would have already received a half inch of water up to this date and we would have had four inches of snow.”

According to Eubank, Utah had received three-quarters of an inch of rain and two inches of snow at this same time last year.

“You go back, two years ago, we had 0.81 inches of precipitation and almost seven inches of snow [at this time],” he said.

Kevin said there’s still a chance the last half of the month will make up for the first half.  A couple of small storms are moving into the area this weekend.

Keep an eye on the KSL Weather Center for the latest weather updates.

Don Brinkerhoff is a reporter and producer for KSL NewsRadio.  

KSL 5 TV Live

Weather

Northern Utah snowpacks have been off to a sluggish start so far this season, but a hydrologist sai...

Don Brinkerhoff, KSL NewsRadio

So far, it’s been a no snow December

To say it’s been a dry December in the Salt Lake Valley might be a bit of an understatement.  Even though many people saw a slight skiff of snow on the car or lawn earlier this week, it was so minor – it didn’t show up as measurable.

4 seconds ago

Strong winds (pictured) and wet weather will blow through the Northeast this week. This snapshot sh...

Elisa Raffa, CNN

Atmospheric storm threatens travel trouble in the Northeast

A slow-moving and strengthening storm system fueled by an atmospheric river will span the entire East Coast on Wednesday and bare down on the Northeast with the worst of its wind and rain.

2 days ago

Northern Utah snowpacks have been off to a sluggish start so far this season, but a hydrologist sai...

Andrew Adams

Experts weigh in on sluggish start to Northern Utah’s snow season

Northern Utah snowpacks have been off to a sluggish start so far this season, but a hydrologist said Monday it was still very early and the situation could still easily reverse itself in early 2025.

3 days ago

FILE: Inversion traps pollution in Salt Lake Valley (Photo: Chopper 5)...

Alton Barnhart

Cold front rolls in Sunday evening, expecting better air quality

A cold front rolling in through Northern Utah Sunday evening is expected to bring a temperature drop while lowering inversion levels.

4 days ago

FILE: A Utah Transit Authority ski bus drives up Big Cottonwood Canyon on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023....

Sam Herrera

Winter parking reservations go into effect in Big Cottonwood Canyon this month

Winter parking rules will go into effect for the season at Big Cottonwood Canyon in late December.

4 days ago

A UDOT traffic camera showing I-80 in Tooele County covered in fog on Dec. 5, 2024....

Diana Jones, KSL NewsRadio

Fog rolls in to portions of northern Utah, will stick around through Friday

Fog has caused traffic issues between Magna and Tooele and in areas in Davis County.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

So far, it’s been a no snow December