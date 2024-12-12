On the Site:
CRIME

St. George man arrested for intent to distribute drugs, police say

Dec 12, 2024, 2:08 PM | Updated: 2:18 pm

Alton Barnhart's Profile Picture

BY ALTON BARNHART


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE — A man was arrested last Friday after a routine stop led to the discovery of methamphetamines, according to the booking affidavit.

The affidavit stated an officer from the Washington City Police Department pulled over 31-year-old Marcos Cruz for an expired license plate.

When Cruz and his passenger were asked to exit the vehicle, police stated an additional officer deployed a K-9 unit around the car’s exterior to conduct a free-air sniff. The K-9 signaled to search the vehicle, according to the affidavit.

While both men were detained, police said they found two large packages containing methamphetamines in the bed of the truck.

According to the booking affidavit, Cruz was given his Miranda Rights and agreed to speak to the officers, claiming both packages were his.

The affidavit also stated that Cruz was paid $1,200 to drive to Las Vegas and pick up the packages. Cruz also noted that on a previous trip, he was paid $2,000 to transport packages from Las Vegas to Northern Utah, police said.

Cruz was arrested for possession of methamphetamines with the intent of distribution, as well as possession of paraphernalia, according to the affidavit.

FILE - A man was arrested last Friday after a routine stop led to the discovery of methamphetamines...

