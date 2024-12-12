On the Site:
Rural and tribal communities in Utah get $1.7 million investment for clean water access, infrastructure

Dec 12, 2024, 2:28 PM

white mesa water towers...

Water towers in White Mesa, San Juan County, are pictured on Monday, May 25, 2020. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

Sam Herrera's Profile Picture

BY SAM HERRERA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The U.S. Department of Agriculture will invest $1.7 million into access to clean water and solid waste management in Utah’s rural and tribal communities.

Grants and loans will go out to four projects in the state:

  • The Ute Mountain Ute Tribe, White Mesa community in San Juan County will get a $474,673 grant.
  • Kanosh Town in Millard County will get $800,000 in a loan and grant.
  • The Park City Conservation Association will get a $17,000 grant.
  • The Solid Waste Training Institute will get a $451,000 grant.

Both the White Mesa community and Kanosh Town will use USDA’s investment to improve access to reliable drinking water.

The Park City Conservation Association will use the money for education and outreach for Coalville’s City Conservation District and to expand its Green Business Program.

The Solid Waste Training Institute will use the investment to address local needs in rural communities.

“These investments are a lifeline for the health and safety of our rural residents and provide for proper and sustainable management of water and waste disposal systems,” USDA Rural Development Utah State Director Michele Weaver said in a news release.

Local News

