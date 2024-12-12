On the Site:
Would AJ Dybantsa Be Drafted Ahead Of Cooper Flagg?

Dec 12, 2024, 2:08 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Would BYU commit AJ Dybantsa, the top-rated high school prospect for the class of 2025 be selected ahead of Cooper Flagg in the upcoming NBA Draft?

NBA Draft expert Krysten Peek joined Jake Scott and Ben Anderson on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone to discuss Dybantsa and his professional future.

Related: BYU’s NIL Collective Issues Statement After AJ Dybantsa Commits

Would AJ Dybantsa Be Selected Ahead Of Cooper Flagg?

Flagg, the number one rated recruit in the 2024 high school class has already begun his college career at Duke.

The likely first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Flagg is averaging 15.9 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 3.6 assists through 10 games with the Blue Devils.

If both Flagg and Dybantsa were draft-eligible in 2025, would the BYU commit be selected first?

“Yes,” Peek said. “No hesitation, yes,”

Dybantsa, a senior at Utah Prep committed to head coach Kevin Young and BYU over Alabama, Kansas, and North Carolina.

“Kevin Young has done an absolutely fantastic job in turning around the program, making it more a pro-style program,” Peek said. “I think it’s night and day in comparison to when I went to a BYU practice a year ago.”

Related: BYU Coach Kevin Young On AJ Dybantsa: ‘Generational Talent’

BYU hired Young in April after previous head coach Mark Pope left the program for Kentucky.

“Kevin came in and he said, ‘It’s no longer good enough for us just to make the NCAA tournament, we want to be a powerhouse, not only in the state of Utah but also in all of college basketball. We’re going to turn things around.’” Peek said.

In May, Young landed five-star guard Egor Demin, a projected top-five pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and followed it up with the most highly sought-after recruit in recent history.

How Does 2025 NBA Draft Compare To 2026?

While Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey, Dylan Harper, and Demin have caught the eye of many NBA scouts, the 2026 draft is expected to be even better.

“The three players projected at the top have the chance to be cornerstone players in any NBA franchise and multiple-time All-Stars,” Peek said.

Related: BYU Guard Egor Demin To Miss Time With Knee Contusion

In addition to the BYU-bound Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson has committed to Big 12 powerhouse Kansas, while Cameron Boozer, son of former Utah Jazz forward Carlos Boozer has committed to Duke.

“When we’re looking at these three players, they are very, very, very special,” Peek said. “And if you are a team, maybe the Jazz, who is looking for another rebuilding piece, next year’s draft is going to be very special.”

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops, on Instagram @BensHoops, or on BlueSky

