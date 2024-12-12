On the Site:
NATIONAL NEWS

California couple killed while on holiday in Mexico, says local official

Dec 12, 2024, 3:35 PM

BY ABEL ALVARADO, CNN


(CNN)A California couple visiting Mexico for the holidays was shot and killed on Wednesday in the state of Michoacan, according to local authorities.

The woman, 51, died inside the vehicle and the husband, 53, died in a nearby hospital where he was taken, Michoacan Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Magdalena Guzman told CNN.

The couple had been in Michoacan — a state along the country’s Pacific coast — “a few days for the December holidays,” Guzman said.

Guzman did not identify the couple nor the California town they were from.

Investigators began probing the incident “as soon as it was reported,” but there is currently no indication of who shot the couple, she said, adding that her office would be in touch with US authorities.

CNN has reached out to the US Embassy in Mexico for comment.

This is a developing story.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

