The deals, steals, and discounts you might not realize are bundled with your memberships

Dec 12, 2024, 10:29 PM | Updated: 10:35 pm

Matt Gephardt's Profile Picture

BY MATT GEPHARDT


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Inflation ticked up in November for the second straight month and prices remain high on everything from groceries to Christmas gifts. But they maybe don’t have to be as high.

“A lot of customers leave savings on the table by not taking a couple of extra steps,” said Trae Bodge, who runs the shopping-savings website, TrueTrae.com. “Look to your memberships.”

Dealers are selling EVs at deeply discounted rates in Utah, if you can embrace going electric

Yeah, a lot of memberships have a primary purpose but also offer up secondary benefits that could have you saving money.

There are tons of other subscriptions that have discount side bonuses. The KSL Investigators examined a few of the most popular.

Deals beyond Amazon Prime’s

It’s well known that Amazon Prime gets you free shipping on your Amazon orders. But did you know that it also shaves 10% off the cost of your purchases at Whole Foods? And for students, Prime offers discounts on services like Grubhub+.

Walmart+ also gets you free delivery. But did you know it can also get you fuel discounts at some gas stations? It also comes with a Paramount+ Essential subscription.

Professional discount shoppers urge customers to be aware of all the ways they can save money when they sign up for memberships. (KSL TV)

AARP’s travel discounts for its members are hardly a secret. But Bodge says it’s one of her favorite memberships for scoring savings on many other goods and services.

More shoppers are using holiday deals to buy necessities rather than gifts

“If you happen to be a member of AARP, they have dozens and dozens of discounts that you may not even be paying attention to,” said Bodge.

Maximize your subscription savings

Those discounts include steals and deals on food, flowers, fashion or even on other subscriptions.

“AARP members get $20 off the Walmart+ membership every single year,” Bodge said.

She said by taking advantage of the bundled perks and discounts offered by these subscriptions, consumers can maximize their savings and get added value from their memberships.

“That for me is money,” she said. “You’re leaving money on the table if you’re not exploring those things.”

