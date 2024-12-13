Avoid winter-related injuries with these safety reminders

On the Site:
Dec 12, 2024, 5:35 PM | Updated: 6:21 pm

BY EMMA BENSON


SALT LAKE CITY — Taylor Groff takes her dog, Stella, on a walk through the park every day.

“It keeps her active, which is so important this time of year. She gets really stiff with the cold weather,” she said.

New to Utah, Groff is bundled up with her gloves, and on colder days, she puts a sweater on Stella.

“I’m not quite used to the cold weather yet, so it’s better to air on the side of caution,” she said.

Taylor Groff and Stella on a walk in Liberty Park.

Taylor Groff and Stella are on a walk in Liberty Park. (KSL TV)

“As the cold temperatures happen, we do see exposure injuries, folks that are outside and getting frostbite and those types of injuries because of lack of proper clothing,” said Dr. Adam Balls, the senior medical director of emergency medicine and trauma for Intermountain Health.

Balls said aside from exposure-related injuries, his trauma team also treats people, especially the elderly, who slip on icy roads and sidewalks.

“We tend to see the falls when people are in a hurry,” he said. “We want people to walk slower, take shorter steps with a wider gait where your legs are spread more apart so you can maintain your center of gravity.”

He also suggests using proper techniques when shoveling snow.

“Injuries are common as people strain their back muscles because they’re using their back more than their legs with the lifting that they’re doing,” Balls said.

Dr. Adam Balls giving advice on how to be safe during the winter.

Dr. Adam Balls giving advice on how to be safe during the winter. (KSL TV)

When using snowblowers, don’t try to clear the snow while the machine is running. Also, if you enjoy sledding, snowboarding, or skiing, remember to wear a helmet.

“It’s absolutely vital to wear the proper protective equipment, the proper clothing, all the things that are going to prevent you from sustaining that bad injury,” Balls said.

Winter also brings dangerous road conditions, so it’s important to slow down and stay alert. December is also Impaired Driving Prevention Month, a chance to promote safety on the roads.

“If you are drinking alcohol, we want you to not be driving at all. Have a designated driver, take an Uber, have a friend come pick you up,” Balls said. “We’ve seen horrific life-altering injuries from innocent people that are the victims of a drunk driver that hits them. In a matter of seconds, life can change, or you can lose your life if you’re not being as careful and as responsible as you can.”

