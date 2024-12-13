Midway home decorated in thousand of nativity pieces

MIDWAY, Wasatch Co. — While many of us are getting ready for extra visitors this time of year, chances are they are not strangers. Holly Zenger doesn’t mind, though, because she wants strangers to visit her.

“It is a very special time of year,” Zenger said.

For 37 years now, Zenger has been decorating nearly every room of her Midway home with nativity scenes from around the world.

“It is fun to see the culture of the different countries and how they portray it,” Zenger said

However, instead of keeping the thousands of individual pieces all to herself and her family, she wants to share them with as many people as possible.

“It humbles me,” said Zenger. “It humbles me because people are not nice and so kind and I just feel like it is a wonderful thing to do.”

For many families, it has become a Christmas tradition to visit her home.

Her favorite part is seeing their reactions.

“I have seen people come through and they are wiping their eyes and they are very touched and very humble,” said Zenger.

Maybe it is because you can feel the Christmas spirit here and all the problems of the world just melt away even if just for an hour or so.

“Last year I noticed especially that a lot of people were really touched by it and really maybe there is a need for it in the world today,” said Zenger.

There are wooden pieces and metal pieces, a modern piece with Joseph taking a selfie with Baby Jesus, and a simple Alaskan piece that is Zenger’s favorite.

“I love that one because it looks like Mary would have no friends and she is very humble,” said Zenger.

Being humble is important to her, which is why having strangers over has never worried her.

“Maybe it is because they come in and it is a religious feeling,” said Zenger. “They are so nice and they are so appreciative and they, I think, feel the spirit, too.”

If you would like to visit Zenger’s home, she will open it to the public for the next three Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

She just asks that you send her an email to zengercreche@gmail.com so she knows when you are coming.