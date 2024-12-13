On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EVENTS & HOLIDAYS

Midway home decorated in thousand of nativity pieces

Dec 12, 2024, 6:32 PM | Updated: 7:29 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

MIDWAY, Wasatch Co. — While many of us are getting ready for extra visitors this time of year, chances are they are not strangers. Holly Zenger doesn’t mind, though, because she wants strangers to visit her.

“It is a very special time of year,” Zenger said.

For 37 years now, Zenger has been decorating nearly every room of her Midway home with nativity scenes from around the world.

“It is fun to see the culture of the different countries and how they portray it,” Zenger said

However, instead of keeping the thousands of individual pieces all to herself and her family, she wants to share them with as many people as possible.

“It humbles me,” said Zenger. “It humbles me because people are not nice and so kind and I just feel like it is a wonderful thing to do.”

For many families, it has become a Christmas tradition to visit her home.

Her favorite part is seeing their reactions.

(Alex Cabrero, KSL TV) (Alex Cabrero, KSL TV) (Alex Cabrero, KSL TV) (Alex Cabrero, KSL TV) (Alex Cabrero, KSL TV) (Alex Cabrero, KSL TV)

“I have seen people come through and they are wiping their eyes and they are very touched and very humble,” said Zenger.

Maybe it is because you can feel the Christmas spirit here and all the problems of the world just melt away even if just for an hour or so.

“Last year I noticed especially that a lot of people were really touched by it and really maybe there is a need for it in the world today,” said Zenger.

There are wooden pieces and metal pieces, a modern piece with Joseph taking a selfie with Baby Jesus, and a simple Alaskan piece that is Zenger’s favorite.

“I love that one because it looks like Mary would have no friends and she is very humble,” said Zenger.

Being humble is important to her, which is why having strangers over has never worried her.

“Maybe it is because they come in and it is a religious feeling,” said Zenger. “They are so nice and they are so appreciative and they, I think, feel the spirit, too.”

If you would like to visit Zenger’s home, she will open it to the public for the next three Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

She just asks that you send her an email to zengercreche@gmail.com so she knows when you are coming.

KSL 5 TV Live

Events & Holidays

While many of us are getting ready for extra visitors this time of year, chances are they are not s...

Alex Cabrero

Midway home decorated in thousand of nativity pieces

While many of us are getting ready for extra visitors this time of year, chances are they are not strangers. Holly Zenger doesn't mind, though, because she wants strangers to visit her.

57 minutes ago

Kids from Ashley Elementary School in Vernal gather to watch planes land carrying Christmas gifts o...

Mike Anderson

Angel Flight pilots bring early Christmas to Vernal school

We know who gets all the attention this time of year: That festive couple, arriving by helicopter Wednesday in Vernal, spreading holiday cheer to elementary students.

1 day ago

Utah's contribution may not have been much, but it helped make the reopening happen. (KSLTV)...

Brian Carlson

Utah Catholics helped rebuild Notre Dame Cathedral after 2019 fire

Nearly destroyed by fire in 2019, Notre Dame underwent costly construction and finally reopened on Dec. 7th in Paris. Utah's contribution may not have been much, but it helped make the reopening happen.

4 days ago

Students and chaperones line up at Walmart in South Jordan for the Jordan Education Foundation Chri...

Simone Seikaly, KSL NewsRadio

An early Christmas for Utah kids and families in need

It’s not quite Christmas yet, but it surely felt like it today for hundreds of teenagers in the Jordan School District.

5 days ago

'Women of the World' held its 14th annual celebration of refugee women's achievements on Saturday, ...

Carlysle Price

‘Women of the World’ celebration honors refugee women’s achievements

'Women of the World' held its 14th annual celebration Saturday to recognize refugee women and all they've achieved.

5 days ago

West Valley City first responders shop to fill Christmas checklists for children in need. (KSL TV)...

Jacob Freeman

West Valley Giving Tree wrapping up, more children in need

The West Valley City Police Department Giving Tree program is almost done for the season, and the city said there's still time to donate or buy gifts for kids who haven't gotten one yet.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Midway home decorated in thousand of nativity pieces