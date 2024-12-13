On the Site:
Firefighter staff struggles to keep with Bear Lake growth

Dec 12, 2024, 6:47 PM | Updated: 7:42 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

MONTPELIER, Idaho — In Montpelier, and many of the communities here just north of the border, becoming a firefighter takes a certain level of commitment.

Chief Mark Parker says the job really does not pay. The Bear Lake County Fire District is a true volunteer agency.

“They get a bottle of cold water or Gatorade at the end of the call,” Parker said. “That is what they get.”

It takes a certain breed.

“Adrenaline junkie, you know, they like to hear the sirens,” Parker said.

But as the call volume goes up, the number of firefighters is on the downturn—about 25 active out of 59 on the books.

Parker would like to bring that number to more of a consistent 55, to cover this one-thousand-square-mile county.

“It’s very challenging,” Parker said. “I’m looking down the road five years. I’ve got to get some new guys to train. So when these older guys do retire here next year…I can maintain my numbers.”

Where a busy month would bring in 4 to 5 calls around Bear Lake, the numbers nowadays are closer to three a day during the tourism season.

This is the Idaho side of the lake, where they’re facing these challenges. At the Fish Haven station, for example, they have five volunteer firefighters, but a few are 70-plus years old.

On the east side of the lake, that station is only manned by one firefighter who is over 70.

But all over the county, the call volume is rising. More than 80 calls this year so far.

“So I see us heading a very critical point in the near future where we’re going to be understaffed,” Parker said

Parker said volunteer firefighters helped build the station and tanker truck. There’s a lot of pride here, but right now it’s tough.

Parker said it’s likely because there are people out there who want to help, but think they’re too busy.

“Come talk to us. Come try it,” Parker said. “We put you on a probationary period for three months. Come make some runs with us. Just talk to us. We’ll get you on a few calls and we’ll let you decide.”

He says often around here, people come to realize that they can make it work.

“It’s a department that we are very proud of.”

