Rose Park family starting over after a fire destroys six apartments

SALT LAKE CITY — As the smell of burning plastic filled their apartment, Josef Hardacker and Kelsi Johnson hoped whatever was causing the foul smell would be a simple fix. Unfortunately, that would not be the case.

“It’s a truly devastating feeling; we worked hard for quite a few years, essentially helped build this place into a home, and as of now, it’s something we can never come back to,” Hardacker said.

On Monday, as smoke began to fill their third-floor apartment, the couple discovered thick gray smoke coming from the roof of their building at The Village at Raintree near 850 N. 900 W. Minutes later, Salt Lake City firefighters would be tearing through their ceiling to find a fire burning the length of the building’s attic.

“They also needed to break into the walls to counteract fire spreading up into other apartments,” Hardacker said.

Investigators revealed the fire was started by food left burning on an unattended stove in an apartment on the first floor. As a result, six units were destroyed, leaving 12 people displaced, including Hardacker, Johnson, and their 5-year-old son Leonel, who is autistic.

“Thankfully, we got a bit of support from the Red Cross, we were able to get a hotel for a few days, and now the apartment complex is attempting to ready up a two-bedroom apartment that we can move into,” he said.

On Thursday, Hardacker and Johnson returned to their apartment hoping to salvage personal keepsakes. However, their living room was still filled with soggy insulation from the giant hole in their ceiling. In the kitchen and their son’s bedroom, it’s a similar situation.

The couple says it has been difficult to explain to Leonel why he cannot return home to his favorite shoes, clothing, and toys.

“There’s been plenty of times throughout this process that he wants to go home, he’s ready to go home, and we just don’t have a home to take him to,” Hardacker said.

The couple have lived in their apartment for the past five years and say they’ve worked hard to make it home. They now worry about its financial impact on them to start over. The couple both work full-time, but like many families, they live paycheck to paycheck.

“Just knowing that within a few hours, all of that was wiped away and just wondering how we’re going to rebuild and come back from this, it’s one of the most anxious feelings I’ve felt in my whole life,” Hardacker said.

The couple have renters’ insurance and have begun the process of filing claims for the fire, but because of how many units were involved, they fear the process of receiving reimbursement will take time. They also fear it won’t cover everything that’s been lost.

“You can see, even our Christmas tree and those gifts took a beating as well,” Hardacker said.

Hardacker and Johnson say they believe the fire was a mistake and feel for their neighbor who had the fire started in their apartment. They hope everyone impacted by the fire is, in one way or another, receiving help.

“Obviously, everybody can make a mistake, and in this particular case, the individuals were home, so I’m assuming it was an accident, but it is truly devastating that it not only affected my family so much, but other families as well,” Hardacker said.

A GoFundMe* has been created to help Hardacker, Johnson, and their son Leonel with basic living necessities and refurnishing their next apartment. The couple said they’re grateful for the generosity they’ve seen in the community and hope to find peace.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.