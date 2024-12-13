Utah Hockey Club Vs. Colorado Avalanche Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

DENVER – The Utah Hockey Club will look to get some road revenge against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

The last time Utah and Colorado met, the Avalanche made quick work of the Hockey Club in a 5-1 win at Delta Center. Utah has now won four of its last six and looks to stay hot in Denver.

Stay caught up on all the action from Ball Arena with our live blog!

Pregame

😁 Walking in with your pal> pic.twitter.com/YsO46z6J2q — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 13, 2024

About that time. 🔜 pic.twitter.com/XS7sqzfwhu — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 13, 2024

First Period

Dylan Guenther scores and #UtahHC leads 1-0 in Colorado!!! — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 13, 2024

Sometimes, it just takes throwing pucks on net to score goals.#UtahHC has been getting a lot of good bounces as of late. Early lead in Colorado. https://t.co/Jd4CUkBp2W — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 13, 2024

Second Period

Third Period

Cole Bagley is the Utah HC insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

