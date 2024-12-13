On the Site:
UNAFFORDABLE UTAH

Housing advocates say too many Utahns don’t know about rent relief program

Dec 12, 2024, 7:58 PM | Updated: 8:24 pm

The Pointe at Northridge apartment complex in North Salt Lake is pictured on Sunday, June 19, 2022. (Mengshin Lin, Deseret News)

BY DANIEL WOODRUFF


SALT LAKE CITY — At a time when rent is high, there’s money out there to help low-income Utahns make their payments.

But housing advocates worry too many people don’t even know it exists.

The statewide program, which is known as “renter refund,” basically gives a refund to certain people who rent. The program is open to seniors 66 or older, unmarried widows, or widowers of any age who earn $40,850 or less.

According to Jerry Schmidt, former caseworker and renter refund advocate, more than 2,800 Utahns received it last year, which was an increase from the year before.

But at a news conference Thursday at the Utah Capitol, Schmidt and other advocates said that’s not enough.

Jerry Schmidt at the Utah Capitol on Dec. 12, 2024. (KSL TV)

“People are strapped with their rent, and we need extra help,” said Tara Rollins, executive director of the Utah Housing Coalition. “This [program] could be a huge help, especially for our seniors.”

Tammy Pett sees firsthand the impact of the program. She’s the service coordinator at New City Plaza, an affordable apartment complex in Salt Lake City that’s home to many who are elderly.

“We know that our seniors who are low income here struggle to make ends meet month to month,” Pett said, “and just having that little bit of extra money back in their pocket really makes a big difference to them.”

Tara Rollins at the Utah Capitol on Dec. 12, 2024. (KSL TV)

But Pett said many new residents have never heard of the program, so she works to inform them about it and help them apply. Recipients can get up to $1,259 each year through the renter refund program, based on their income.

“That little bit of money can be a lot to that person,” Pett said.

Tammy Pett in her office in Utah. (KSL TV)

Advocates also said they want the Utah Legislature to expand the program to help more people. But for the last three years, bipartisan proposals that would have done that have fallen flat on Capitol Hill.

“I’m hopeful that in the future, the Legislature will look to enhance this program with more funding,” Schmidt said.

Meanwhile, the deadline to apply for the renter refund program is Dec. 31. More information is available here, or you can call 211 for help.

