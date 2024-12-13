Dylan Guenther Opens Scoring For Utah In Colorado

DENVER – Utah’s leading scorer, Dylan Guenther, added on to his season total in Colorado to give the Hockey Club a 1-0 lead.

The score was Guenther’s first in over two weeks.

Sometimes, it just takes throwing pucks on net to score goals.#UtahHC has been getting a lot of good bounces as of late. Early lead in Colorado. https://t.co/Jd4CUkBp2W — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 13, 2024

Assisted by Michael Kesselring and Ian Cole, Guenther sent the puck across the middle of the ice and it found its way into the back of the net.

There is a world where he was looking to pass to the diving Logan Cooley. With that said, there is as much of a chance that he was aiming for the ricochet goal.

Utah took three more shots than Colorado in the opening period.

Dylan Guenther on scoring in the first against Colorado: “Just trying to get a puck on net. You never really know. So, lucky bounce and nice to be up one after one.”#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 13, 2024



Guenther now has 11 goals on the season. Clayton Keller and Jack McBain are tied for second with nine each.

His first period score in Ball Arena was the only goal in the period and Utah took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Utah Hockey Club Players Have Found Home In SLC

After a whirlwind of events and a sudden relocation that essentially happened overnight, the Utah Hockey Club players have had a few months to acclimate to their new home.

According to Durzi, Utah has been a perfect fit for the team and the boys are enjoying it.

Sean Durzi on the NHL moving to Utah: “Honestly, couldn’t be better. It’s been a spectacular experience day in and day out…it’s nice to sit back and see the crowd at games…it’s motivation for us…everything as a whole, Utah has been spectacular.”#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/qcbpcRCrDt — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 11, 2024

“Honestly, couldn’t be better. It’s been a spectacular experience day in and day out. The support. It’s nice to sit back and see the crowd at games. You know how passionate they are. So, it’s motivation for us wanting to get back out there on the ice, in the community,” Durzi said.

“As you saw today, it was jam packed in there. Lots of smiles. Lots of good people. I think just the welcome and everything as a whole, Utah has been spectacular.”

For the first time in a long time, this season is simply about hockey for this organization. With so much more stability and a community that has fully embraced them, guys like Durzi, Clayton Keller and the rest of the boys can just focus on winning in their new home.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @CHoltSports