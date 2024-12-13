On the Site:
Kolyachonok, Guenther Extend Utah Hockey Club Lead In Colorado

Dec 12, 2024, 8:46 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

DENVER – The second period was huge for the Utah Hockey Club in Colorado as they extended their lead from one to three.

In a matter of two minutes, both Vladislav Kolyachonok and Dylan Guenther lit the lamp.

After being a scratch for the last stretch of games, Kolyachonok got his shot in Ball Arena and took advantage.

Assisted by Guenther and Logan Cooley, he found the back of the net from long range for his second of the season.

Already with a goal and an assist in his back pocket, Guenther wasn’t done adding to his point total.

He set up camp on the left side and a beautiful feed from Nick Schmaltz made it about as easy as it will get for Utah’s leading goal scorer.

The second period came to an end with Utah leading 3-0.

Utah Hockey Club Players Have Found Home In SLC

After a whirlwind of events and a sudden relocation that essentially happened overnight, the Utah Hockey Club players have had a few months to acclimate to their new home.

According to Durzi, Utah has been a perfect fit for the team and the boys are enjoying it.

“Honestly, couldn’t be better. It’s been a spectacular experience day in and day out. The support. It’s nice to sit back and see the crowd at games. You know how passionate they are. So, it’s motivation for us wanting to get back out there on the ice, in the community,” Durzi said.

“As you saw today, it was jam packed in there. Lots of smiles. Lots of good people. I think just the welcome and everything as a whole, Utah has been spectacular.”

For the first time in a long time, this season is simply about hockey for this organization. With so much more stability and a community that has fully embraced them, guys like Durzi, Clayton Keller and the rest of the boys can just focus on winning in their new home.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

