Kolyachonok, Guenther Extend Utah Hockey Club Lead In Colorado

DENVER – The second period was huge for the Utah Hockey Club in Colorado as they extended their lead from one to three.

In a matter of two minutes, both Vladislav Kolyachonok and Dylan Guenther lit the lamp.

After being a scratch for the last stretch of games, Kolyachonok got his shot in Ball Arena and took advantage.

Assisted by Guenther and Logan Cooley, he found the back of the net from long range for his second of the season.

Already with a goal and an assist in his back pocket, Guenther wasn’t done adding to his point total.

Textbook puck movement and Utah’s leading goal scorer adds to his tally. Guenther is special, folks.#UtahHC https://t.co/ZNObTUavcU — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 13, 2024

He set up camp on the left side and a beautiful feed from Nick Schmaltz made it about as easy as it will get for Utah’s leading goal scorer.

The second period came to an end with Utah leading 3-0.

Utah Hockey Club Players Have Found Home In SLC

After a whirlwind of events and a sudden relocation that essentially happened overnight, the Utah Hockey Club players have had a few months to acclimate to their new home.

According to Durzi, Utah has been a perfect fit for the team and the boys are enjoying it.

Sean Durzi on the NHL moving to Utah: “Honestly, couldn’t be better. It’s been a spectacular experience day in and day out…it’s nice to sit back and see the crowd at games…it’s motivation for us…everything as a whole, Utah has been spectacular.”#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/qcbpcRCrDt — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 11, 2024

“Honestly, couldn’t be better. It’s been a spectacular experience day in and day out. The support. It’s nice to sit back and see the crowd at games. You know how passionate they are. So, it’s motivation for us wanting to get back out there on the ice, in the community,” Durzi said.

“As you saw today, it was jam packed in there. Lots of smiles. Lots of good people. I think just the welcome and everything as a whole, Utah has been spectacular.”

For the first time in a long time, this season is simply about hockey for this organization. With so much more stability and a community that has fully embraced them, guys like Durzi, Clayton Keller and the rest of the boys can just focus on winning in their new home.

