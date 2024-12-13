On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTH

Utah bone marrow transplant recipient meets donor for the first time

Dec 12, 2024, 10:13 PM | Updated: 10:28 pm

Brian Carlson's Profile Picture

BY BRIAN CARLSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — What do you say to the person who literally saved your life? On Thursday, a Utah woman with bone marrow cancer got that chance as she met her transplant donor for the first time.

Although a tour of the University of Utah Cell Therapy & Regenerative Medicine lab may not look like much, it was a real gift for Gina Poirier and Doug Wood.

“Best Christmas present ever,” Poirer said.

The two are meeting for the first time. Without Wood, Poirier wouldn’t be here.

“Every day, things that I do, I can say I did this because of him, I wouldn’t be able to, there’s no way, I wouldn’t have been able to do the things I did,” she said.

Gina Poirier in treatment for her cancer in 2017.

Gina Poirier in treatment for her cancer in 2017. (Courtesy Gina Poirier)

In 2017, Poirier was diagnosed with bone marrow cancer and needed a stem cell donor to live. It just so happened that a year later, Wood, from Atlanta, Georgia, signed up to be a donor.

“They called me within a couple weeks, so I mean, the timing of all of this was pretty. I mean, I didn’t really know it at the time because I was like, wow, that was fast,” Wood said.

Doug Wood holding his bag of donated stem cells that was used to help Gina Poirer in 2019.

Doug Wood holding his bag of donated stem cells that was used to help Gina Poirer in 2019. (Courtesy Doug Wood)

Wood donated his blood, the lab at the U of U pulled from it the cells Poirier needed, and in 2019, she received her bone marrow transplant. The two kept in touch but met Thursday for the first time.

“It’s been too long. It needed to happen,” Wood said.

“Yeah,” Poirier responded.

The transplant was a first for them and the U of U lab.

“It’s never happened, not in the time I’ve been around. I don’t think it’s ever happened here,” said Jan Pierce, Senior Director, U of U Cell Therapy & Regenerative Medicine.

The group meeting inside the University of Utah Cell Therapy & Regenerative Medicine lab.

The group meeting inside the University of Utah Cell Therapy & Regenerative Medicine lab. (KSL TV)

Poirier and Wood are grateful for each other.

“I was like, what do you say to somebody that literally saved your life?” Poirier said.

It’s not like Wood just lives around the corner, either. He traveled 1,800 miles to meet Poirier, which gives you a sense of the bond the two share even before he arrived.

“You donate and you meet that person who was the recipient, then it’s very much part of your life now, it’s pretty humbling I will say,” Wood said.

Those who were a part of the transplant at the Huntsman Cancer Institute and the University of Utah told KSL TV moments like Thursday’s meeting are extremely rare and one they won’t soon forget.

KSL 5 TV Live

Health

Gina Poirier and Doug Wood meeting for the first time after Wood donated life saving stem cells to ...

Brian Carlson

Utah bone marrow transplant recipient meets donor for the first time

A Utah woman with bone marrow cancer got that chance as she met her transplant donor for the first time.

18 minutes ago

(KSL TV)...

Shelby Lofton

Cardiac arrest survivor reunites with off duty first responders who performed CPR when he collapsed

On Thursday, a Pleasant Grove man was reunited with the people who saved his life when he went into cardiac arrest at the gym.

3 hours ago

A sidewalk covered in snow after a major snowstorm in Utah....

Emma Benson

Avoid winter-related injuries with these safety reminders

As temperatures drop and snow falls, emergency departments see a surge in winter-related injuries.

5 hours ago

In this May 2007 file photo, a sign is posted at an ongoing cleanup pump and treatment center opera...

Jen Christensen, CNN

Cancer-causing chemicals used in homes and workplaces banned by EPA

The US Environmental Protection Agency on Monday banned the use of two ubiquitous cancer-causing solvents that activists have been targeting for decades.

3 days ago

FILE - California Attorney General Rob Bonta fields questions at a news conference in San Francisco...

Associated Press

California to consider requiring mental health warnings on social media sites

California, home to some of the largest technology companies in the world, would be the first U.S. state to require mental health warning labels on social media sites if lawmakers pass a bill introduced Monday.

3 days ago

Inversion conditions cloud vision, impact health in the Salt Lake Valley. (Chopper 5, KSL TV)...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Wasatch Front inversion to persist into the weekend, but air quality relief in sight

Utah continues to have some of the worst air quality in the U.S. amid the latest temperature inversion impacting the Wasatch Front, which began shortly after Thanksgiving.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Utah bone marrow transplant recipient meets donor for the first time