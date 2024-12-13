On the Site:
Utah Hockey Club Stays Hot In Colorado, Melts Avalanche

Dec 12, 2024, 9:46 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

DENVER – The Utah Hockey Club got some revenge against the Colorado Avalanche in Ball Arena on Thursday.

The last time that Utah and Colorado met, the Avalanche blew out the Hockey Club, 5-1.

Utah gave them a taste of their own medicine with a 4-1 win. The club has now won four of its last six and five straight on the road.

Utah Evens Season Series With Colorado

Pregame

First Period

RELATED: Dylan Guenther Opens Scoring For Utah In Colorado

Second Period

RELATED: Kolyachonok, Guenther Extend Utah Lead In Colorado

Third Period

RELATED STORIES

Cole Bagley is the Utah HC insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. You can hear Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.
Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

