Utah Hockey Club Stays Hot In Colorado, Melts Avalanche

DENVER – The Utah Hockey Club got some revenge against the Colorado Avalanche in Ball Arena on Thursday.

The last time that Utah and Colorado met, the Avalanche blew out the Hockey Club, 5-1.

Utah gave them a taste of their own medicine with a 4-1 win. The club has now won four of its last six and five straight on the road.

Utah Evens Season Series With Colorado

Pregame

😁 Walking in with your pal> pic.twitter.com/YsO46z6J2q — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 13, 2024

About that time. 🔜 pic.twitter.com/XS7sqzfwhu — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 13, 2024

First Period

Dylan Guenther scores and #UtahHC leads 1-0 in Colorado!!! — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 13, 2024

Sometimes, it just takes throwing pucks on net to score goals.#UtahHC has been getting a lot of good bounces as of late. Early lead in Colorado. https://t.co/Jd4CUkBp2W — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 13, 2024

I really like the pressure from Utah early on here against Colorado. The Avalanche have one of the most dangerous offenses in the league so going right at them with a lot of energy is a great strategy. The boys are buzzing with their families in the stands.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 13, 2024

End 1st period. Utah 1

Colorado 0 SOG Utah 9

Colorado 7pic.twitter.com/YVpBycTktp — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 13, 2024

Dylan Guenther on scoring in the first against Colorado: “Just trying to get a puck on net. You never really know. So, lucky bounce and nice to be up one after one.”#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 13, 2024

Up 1️⃣ after 1️⃣. pic.twitter.com/J7W2mTljox — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 13, 2024

Second Period

BIG TIME SAVE by Vejmelka on that last sequence. Absolute rocket on a one-timer and Veggie kept it out. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 13, 2024

EXCELLENT PK by #UtahHC Most of it from Vejmelka as I counted 3 saves during that Avalanche power play. Several dangerous opportunities in close but he said no. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 13, 2024

Kolyachonok scores in his first game back with #UtahHC and its 2-0 Utah!!! — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 13, 2024

DYLAN GUENTHER SCORES AGAIN!!!!! 3-0 Utah!!!#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 13, 2024

Textbook puck movement and Utah’s leading goal scorer adds to his tally. Guenther is special, folks.#UtahHC https://t.co/ZNObTUavcU — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 13, 2024

Guenther on Hatty Alert 🎩🎩👀#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 13, 2024

Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther are going to take #UtahHC to incredible heights. Their games are growing at a RAPID pace this season and they are SO young. So much ahead for those two. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 13, 2024

With his 2 goals and 1 assist tonight, Dylan Guenther has surpassed Clayton Keller and is currently leading the team in points with 28 (12G, 16A).#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 13, 2024

Dylan Guenther to the box for 4 minutes for high-sticking. Double minor. 4 on 4 hockey for 1:13. Then a man advantage for the remainder of Guenther’s penalty.#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 13, 2024

WOW. Madness in the crease and Vejmelka managed to keep the puck out of the net amongst so much traffic and multiple bodies. The puck was sliding near the goal line and he made a great stick save to keep it out and Colorado remains scoreless.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 13, 2024

End 2nd period. Utah 3

Colorado 0 SOG Utah 17

Colorado 17 pic.twitter.com/bd9XZ4fBNN — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 13, 2024

Putting on a show for our mentors! pic.twitter.com/keSPRE98eC — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 13, 2024

Third Period

Alright. Let me get this straight. Dylan Guenther currently leads Utah in goals (12), points (28), power play points (5), multi-point games (8), multi-goal games (4), and is tied with Clayton Keller for the most three-point games (2). Insane. Superstar in the making.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 13, 2024

Karel Vejmelka slams the door on a breakaway attempt from Colorado. Skater tried to go 5-hole and Veggie denied him.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 13, 2024

Kevin Stenlund scores on the open net as Colorado pulled their netminder for an extra attacker and Utah leads 4-1! His scoring streak extends to 4 games. I love it.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 13, 2024

2nd line seemed to stay out a little longer and were looking for Guenther as Colorado’s net remains empty. We’ll see if they can get back out there to help Guenther complete the hat trick or not. 2:08 to go.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 13, 2024

Vibes are Mile High 😏 pic.twitter.com/cajPpHvf2n — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) December 13, 2024

