Rams WR Puka Nacua Could Join Exclusive Club This Season

Dec 13, 2024, 10:37 AM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Former BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua has balled out in his sophomore campaign.

As a result, he could reach a pretty impressive benchmark for the season.

After an impressive Thursday Night Football outing in week 15, Nacua is up to 805 receiving yards on the year.

Against the 49ers, Nacua was the Rams’ leading receiver with seven catches for 97 yards.

In his rookie year, he had over 1400 yards and six touchdowns. However, he played in all 17 games to post those numbers.

With just three games left on the schedule, Nacua could break 1000 yards for the second time in his young career.

If he does break 1000, he will have done so in just 12 games played due to missing time with a knee injury. Reaching the 1000-yard club is impressive enough. But, doing it in less than a full season puts Nacua in elite company.

Tyreek Hill, Justin Jefferson, Larry Fitzgerald, Calvin Johnson, and Jerry Rice are just some names on this list.

Based on his current averages, if Nacua played all 17 games this season, he would have finished with over 1500 yards receiving. That would be a top-50 mark of all-time.

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and immediately became a star for the Cougars.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as well as 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

In April 2023, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the NFL Draft.

Nacua finished his first season as a professional with an NFL rookie record 105 receptions for 1,486 yards. He also scored six touchdowns.

The rookie wideout received NFL All-Pro second-team honors for his play in 2023. He finished as the runner-up to C.J. Stroud for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

