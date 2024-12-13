Jazz Recall Collier, Filipowski Before Hosting Suns

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz have recalled rookies Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski before hosting the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

Collier and Filipowski have spent time with the Salt Lake City Stars in the G League while the Jazz were on hiatus during the NBA Cup.

Durant Probable As Jazz Host Suns

The Jazz will host the Suns after a rare four days off following their 141-97 blowout loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings.

The Suns are also looking to bounce back from a 115-110 loss on the road to the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Phoenix is looking to snap a six-game road losing streak when they travel to Utah having dropped games in Sacramento, Oklahoma City, Minnesota, New Orleans, and Miami before Sunday’s loss.

The Suns’ last road win came against the Jazz on November 12.

All six Suns road losses have come without superstar Kevin Durant who has dealt with calf and ankle injuries over the last month.

Durant is listed as probable to return against the Jazz.

Jazz Injury Report

PROBABLE – Jordan Clarkson (left plantar fasciitis)

PROBABLE – Lauri Markkanen (low back injury management)

OUT – Tayor Hendricks (fractured fibula)

OUT – Svi Mykhailiuk (left groin strain)

OUT – Cody Williams (G League)

Suns Injury Report

PROBABLE – Kevin Durant (ankle)

How To Watch, Stream Jazz Vs. Suns

The Jazz will host the Suns on Friday at 7:30 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

