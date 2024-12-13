On the Site:
Garett Bolles, Denver Broncos Agree On Four-Year Contract Extension

Dec 13, 2024, 11:42 AM

DENVER – Former Utah offensive lineman Garett Bolles just got a payday with the Denver Broncos.

On Thursday, Bolles and Denver came to terms on a four-year, $82 million extension.

Outside of one season, Bolles has been an iron man for the Broncos offensive line.

If you erase the 2022 season where he only played five games with a broken leg, Bolles has only missed four games across seven seasons.

This season, Bolles has the seventh-best pass block win rate and the 10th-best run block win rate amongst offensive tackles.

$42 million of Bolles deal is guaranteed. He can earn up to $86 million if he meets certain performance criteria.

With the extension, Denver now has over $70 million of annual salary across its offensive line.

About Garett Bolles

Prior to his time in the NFL, Bolles was a standout player at Westlake High, Snow College, and the University of Utah.

In 2017, the Broncos selected Bolles with the No. 20 overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Before the 2020 season, the former Ute signed a four-year contract extension with the Broncos. Bolles’ deal was worth nearly $70 million. Following some early struggles with penalties to start his NFL career, Bolles has become a star offensive lineman for the Broncos.

Prior to the 2022 season, Bolles had only missed four games during his NFL career. After playing just five games that season, he got back to full strength and played all 17 games in 2023.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

