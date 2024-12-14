On the Site:
ENTERTAINMENT

Utah dancer’s dream comes true after being cast as the ‘Sugarplum Fairy’ in ‘The Nutcracker’

Dec 13, 2024, 6:48 PM | Updated: 7:10 pm

Carole Mikita's Profile Picture

BY CAROLE MIKITA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Ballet West is celebrating the 80th anniversary of a community favorite, “The Nutcracker.” The story centers around a girl whose dream comes true. And that is exactly what has happened to a Utah dancer that KSL TV has been watching since 2012.

With grace and precision, Rylee Rogers takes center stage as the Sugarplum Fairy in Ballet West’s 2024 performance of The Nutcracker.

“I’ve been dreaming of this day for so long,” Rogers said.

Rylee Rogers speaking to KSL TV about the last 12 years of her dancing career.

Rylee Rogers speaking to KSL TV about the last 12 years of her dancing career. (KSL TV)

The coveted role is one Rogers has hoped to perform for as long as she can remember.

”I just got promoted to the rank of demi-soloist this past season, and so I thought that I maybe would have a year or two before I would, you know, receive this role. I love the music, especially the music for ‘The Sugarplum Fair.’ It’s such a full-circle moment,” she said.

“I truly feel like I’m dreaming. It doesn’t seem real sometimes, especially being the Sugarplum Fairy this year. I am so excited! It’s been a dream come true!” Rogers continued. “Doing such an iconic role that is so challenging, my peers’ support and my best friends’ support. And I feel as though everyone is just cheering for me and rooting for me no matter what, which is such a great feeling to have, especially doing such a huge, you know, dramatic story.”

Rogers’s newest casting is a full circle moment, marking a milestone that has involved much more than hope.

KSL TV first met Rylee Rogers in 2012, when, at age 10, she was dancing the role of Clara in Ballet West’s The Nutcracker. Even then, she was fascinated with Ballet West.

“It’s just so fun because you get to work with the awesome company dancers,” Rogers told KSL TV in 2012.

A 10-year-old Rylee Rogers speaking to KSL TV about her experience playing Clara.

A 10-year-old Rylee Rogers speaking to KSL TV about her experience playing Clara. (KSL TV)

Then, her dedication and hard work carried her to an even bigger stage. In 2014, KSL TV followed Rogers to New York City, where she played Clara once again, this time in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

“Oh, how are you? Good, did you like the show?” Rogers asked a fan who waited to greet her outside of the stage door after the 2014 performance.

Rylee Rogers speaking to a fan in New York City after the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in 2014.

Rylee Rogers speaking to a fan in New York City after the Radio City Christmas Spectacular in 2014. (KSL TV)

In 2021, Rogers joined Ballet West II, where young dancers trained to become members of Ballet West’s performing company. At the time, Artistic Director Adam Sklute knew Rogers was doing well.

“Now she’s doing wonderfully in Ballet West II and is on a fast track to moving up in this company,” Sklute told KSL TV in 2021.

Rylee Rogers practicing in 2021 with Ballet West II.

Rylee Rogers practicing in 2021 with Ballet West II. (KSL TV)

Rogers quickly credited a loving and supportive family living across the country as she attended several classes, rehearsals, and performances.

“I felt it from the moment I started it. And I feel like my family has always been behind me to be there, to watch me. And obviously, my mom has signed me up for however many competitions and taking me to different studios and summer programs. And I remember growing up, my dad would always pick me up from ballet, and so I felt like I always had that support system, which is so, so amazing, and I feel so thankful for that,” Rogers said.

Rylee Rogers and her family.

Rylee Rogers and her family. (Courtesy Rylee Rogers)

She is deeply emotional when she talks about her mother, Shannon.

“She’s the most amazing mom I could ever ask for, especially in such a hard and challenging profession. She’s very supportive, she keeps me sane and grounded, which I’m so thankful for,” Rogers said.

She also said it was “no coincidence” that her gifted and kind partner, Tyler Gum, is performing with her in 2024. He was also her partner in 2012.

“He was my prince when I was Clara, and now we’re Sugarplum Fairy and Cavalier together. It almost makes me a little bit emotional. I’m just excited to have this full-circle moment with him,” Rogers said. “He’s such a great partner. And he’s been so, so helpful this whole process. He’s been very encouraging. And he’s willing to do whatever I need, whenever I need it. And so I’m so thankful for him.”

Rylee Rogers showing a photo of her and Tyler Gum in 2012.

Rylee Rogers showing a photo of her and Tyler Gum in 2012. (KSL TV)

Ballet West’s ” The Nutcracker” fills audiences with wonder 80 years after becoming the first in America, and it still holds magic for dancers.

“I feel so honored to (be) with the people I do, doing this. I’ve loved every minute of it, and I’m so thankful that I can do it here at Ballet West,” Rogers said.

Ballet West’s performances of “ The Nutcracker” continue at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Salt Lake City through Dec. 28.

