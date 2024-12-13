Huntsville shuts off water due to leak in water system

On the Site:
Dec 13, 2024, 2:53 PM | Updated: 3:17 pm

Huntsville city workers searching for the water leak that's causing serious water storage issues.

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


HUNTSVILLE, Weber County — Residents in Huntsville are being asked to conserve water as town officials look to fix a major leak impacting the town’s water storage.

On Friday, at approximately 10 a.m., Huntsville town mayor Richard Sorensen announced the discovery of a water leak between the town’s water plant and the million-gallon water storage tank, which is “located some 3,000 – 4000 linear feet up the mountain.”

According to Sorensen, officials discovered that the town’s water tank storage was declining faster than it could be refilled on Monday. On Thursday afternoon, the tank went from 15% capacity to 10% in 24 hours.

By Friday morning, Sorensen said the tank was at 6% capacity, with only 60,500 gallons left, which equates to about 10 hours of water left.

“No significant leaks have been found – just a few smaller leaks. That said, we are losing substantially more water than we can pump into the storage tank,” Sorensen said on the Huntsville official Facebook page.

Sorensen said the town contractor is looking for the leak by “injecting the suspect line with a gas mixture of hydrogen and nitrogen,” which will allow officials to find the leak with a special sensor.

“Additionally, council member Ahlstrom, our emergency manager, reached out to Weber County for possible assistance. Also, we have reached out to Eden water, who has generously offered to set up a water filling station in Eden near the LDS stake center if the need arises. Hopefully, with our combined conservation efforts, they won’t be needed,” Sorensen said.

 

A few hours later, the Huntsville town website alerted its residents that the water team was shutting down the water.

“We will post an update when the system is back and running. Water will continue to flow through the pipes for sometime,” the alert stated. “Continue to conserve, but water is available.”

The alert on the Huntsville city website notifying residents of the water shut off on Dec. 13, 2024.

The alert on the Huntsville city website notifying residents of the water shut off on Dec. 13, 2024.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated when more information is provided.

