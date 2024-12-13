On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

Utah snowplow drivers excited about latest snow storm

Dec 13, 2024, 4:58 PM

Mark Hansen's car plowing snow in a parking lot after Friday morning's storm....

Mark Hansen's car plowing snow in a parking lot after Friday morning's storm. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Brian Carlson's Profile Picture

BY BRIAN CARLSON


KSLTV.com

OGDEN — Friday morning’s snowstorm in Utah kept snowplow drivers busy. While it may not have lasted long, the drivers were excited to get the extra work.

Snowplow drivers like Mark Hansen with Hansen and Sons said he was happy that Utah finally got enough snow for him to get the plow out.

“This is the first time we’ve actually been able to throw the plow on the ground. I was pumped,” Hansen said.

Hansen has been watching for it the same way you would at home.

“I tend to look on KSL and Apple just to kind of predict weather,” he said.

Mark Hansen plowing the snow in a parking lot.

Mark Hansen plowing the snow in a parking lot. (KSL TV)

Except when the snow hits, which is good business for Hansen. On Friday, he had been out since 3:00 a.m. and had been hired to clear at least 35 different neighborhoods and parking lots.

“I took about a half-hour break just to get some food to eat and that kind of stuff around 6:00 a.m., but other than that, we go until it’s done,” Hansen said.

Until the storm finally broke, it kept big Utah Department of Transportation snowplow drivers busy, too.

“It started out north but eventually covered our whole area,” said Jake Nicholls, snowplow driver at UDOT Ogden maintenance shed.

For some UDOT crews, it means getting paid overtime. For both men, it’s time they enjoy.

“There’s nothing more peaceful that driving a plow truck with nobody else on the road and just making some money, it’s great,” Hansen said.

The plows are getting a bit of a break Friday night, but you can be sure they’re keeping an eye on when the snow is coming back.

KSL 5 TV Live

Weather

Mark Hansen's car plowing snow in a parking lot after Friday morning's storm....

Brian Carlson

Utah snowplow drivers excited about latest snow storm

While Friday morning's winter storm may not have lasted long, snowplow drivers were excited to get back on the road.

7 seconds ago

FILE — A snow plow clears the road during the snow storm in Cottonwood Heights on Tuesday, Nov. ...

Mary Culbertson

‘Blooper’ storms slated to hit Utah, keeping inversion away through the weekend

A set of two small storms are expected to hit the Beehive State into the weekend, meaning the inversion will stay away until at least then.

1 day ago

Northern Utah snowpacks have been off to a sluggish start so far this season, but a hydrologist sai...

Don Brinkerhoff, KSL NewsRadio

So far, it’s been a no snow December

To say it’s been a dry December in the Salt Lake Valley might be a bit of an understatement.  Even though many people saw a slight skiff of snow on the car or lawn earlier this week, it was so minor – it didn’t show up as measurable.

1 day ago

Strong winds (pictured) and wet weather will blow through the Northeast this week. This snapshot sh...

Elisa Raffa, CNN

Atmospheric storm threatens travel trouble in the Northeast

A slow-moving and strengthening storm system fueled by an atmospheric river will span the entire East Coast on Wednesday and bare down on the Northeast with the worst of its wind and rain.

3 days ago

Northern Utah snowpacks have been off to a sluggish start so far this season, but a hydrologist sai...

Andrew Adams

Experts weigh in on sluggish start to Northern Utah’s snow season

Northern Utah snowpacks have been off to a sluggish start so far this season, but a hydrologist said Monday it was still very early and the situation could still easily reverse itself in early 2025.

4 days ago

FILE: Inversion traps pollution in Salt Lake Valley (Photo: Chopper 5)...

Alton Barnhart

Cold front rolls in Sunday evening, expecting better air quality

A cold front rolling in through Northern Utah Sunday evening is expected to bring a temperature drop while lowering inversion levels.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Utah snowplow drivers excited about latest snow storm