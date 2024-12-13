Utah snowplow drivers excited about latest snow storm

OGDEN — Friday morning’s snowstorm in Utah kept snowplow drivers busy. While it may not have lasted long, the drivers were excited to get the extra work.

Snowplow drivers like Mark Hansen with Hansen and Sons said he was happy that Utah finally got enough snow for him to get the plow out.

“This is the first time we’ve actually been able to throw the plow on the ground. I was pumped,” Hansen said.

Hansen has been watching for it the same way you would at home.

“I tend to look on KSL and Apple just to kind of predict weather,” he said.

Except when the snow hits, which is good business for Hansen. On Friday, he had been out since 3:00 a.m. and had been hired to clear at least 35 different neighborhoods and parking lots.

“I took about a half-hour break just to get some food to eat and that kind of stuff around 6:00 a.m., but other than that, we go until it’s done,” Hansen said.

Until the storm finally broke, it kept big Utah Department of Transportation snowplow drivers busy, too.

“It started out north but eventually covered our whole area,” said Jake Nicholls, snowplow driver at UDOT Ogden maintenance shed.

For some UDOT crews, it means getting paid overtime. For both men, it’s time they enjoy.

“There’s nothing more peaceful that driving a plow truck with nobody else on the road and just making some money, it’s great,” Hansen said.

The plows are getting a bit of a break Friday night, but you can be sure they’re keeping an eye on when the snow is coming back.