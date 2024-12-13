Utah Hockey Club Center Earns Spot On Canadian World Juniors Team

SALT LAKE CITY – 2024 Utah Hockey Club first-round pick Cole Beaudoin has been named to the Canadian World Juniors hockey team roster. Utah HC selected the Ottawa, Canada native with the 24th pick in June.

Hockey Canada announced the World Junior roster on Friday, December 13.

World Junior News Cole Beaudoin has made Team Canada 🇨🇦 Phenomenal achievement.#UtahHC https://t.co/5QEBmnqj4D — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) December 13, 2024

Utah HC assigned Beaudoin to the Barrie Colts this season. The center has tallied 13 goals and 16 assists in 24 games.

About Cole Beaudoin

Beaudoin scored 28 goals and assisted on 34 others while playing for the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League in 2023-24. His 12 power-play goals led the team, while he was second in assists and third in goals and points. The 6’2, 209-pound forward added four game-winners and three short-handed goals while serving as the team’s alternate captain.

Check out the 2⃣5⃣ players who will wear the 🍁 at the #WorldJuniors in Ottawa! 🇨🇦 Voici les 2⃣5⃣ joueurs qui arboreront la 🍁 au #MondialJunior à Ottawa! 🇨🇦 ROSTER: https://t.co/rkEYGrNFYr

FORMATION : https://t.co/aaliYCMONH pic.twitter.com/JFDvmr9tYG — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) December 13, 2024

Beaudoin won a gold medal with Team Canada, scoring two goals and assisting two at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Junior Championships. His second gold medal came with Team Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he scored six points in five games.

