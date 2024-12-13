On the Site:
Utah Hockey Club Center Earns Spot On Canadian World Juniors Team

Dec 13, 2024, 4:48 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – 2024 Utah Hockey Club first-round pick Cole Beaudoin has been named to the Canadian World Juniors hockey team roster. Utah HC selected the Ottawa, Canada native with the 24th pick in June.

Hockey Canada announced the World Junior roster on Friday, December 13.

The Hat Trick: Utah Hockey Club Dominates Colorado Avalanche

Utah HC assigned Beaudoin to the Barrie Colts this season. The center has tallied 13 goals and 16 assists in 24 games.

About Cole Beaudoin

Beaudoin scored 28 goals and assisted on 34 others while playing for the Barrie Colts of the Ontario Hockey League in 2023-24. His 12 power-play goals led the team, while he was second in assists and third in goals and points. The 6’2, 209-pound forward added four game-winners and three short-handed goals while serving as the team’s alternate captain.

Beaudoin won a gold medal with Team Canada, scoring two goals and assisting two at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Junior Championships. His second gold medal came with Team Canada at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, where he scored six points in five games.

Follow Utah HC With KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club games can be viewed on SEG+. Fans can also tune in on the KSL Sports app or 97.5 and 1280 The Zone. Click here for the full schedule. 

Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club insider for KSL Sports. Keep up with him on X here. Listen to Cole break down the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Hockey Club here.

