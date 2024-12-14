BYU Commit AJ Dybantsa Joins Coach Kevin Young At Jazz Game

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – Days after becoming the second five-star commitment in BYU basketball history, AJ Dybantsa is preparing to watch the Jazz with Kevin Young. Coach and player are sitting courtside as Utah hosts Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Young’s former team, the Phoenix Suns.

The Jazz (5-18) are hosting the Phoenix Suns (12-11) at Delta Center on Friday, December 13.

The 6-foot-9 wing from Brockton, Massachusetts, plays his senior season at Utah Prep in Hurricane, Utah.

Considered the nation’s No. 1 2025 college basketball prospect and a potential future No. 1 NBA draft pick, Dybantsa’s commitment has sent BYU fans into a frenzy over the future. He picked BYU over four final programs, including Alabama, Kansas, and North Carolina.

The Cougars are 7-2 this year. They face the Wyoming Cowboys at Delta Center on Saturday, December 14.

Jazz and Suns rested following an extended break

Utah returns to the court after a rare four days off following their 141-97 blowout loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings.

The Suns also want to bounce back from a loss after falling 115-110 on the road to the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Phoenix looks to snap a six-game road losing streak when they travel to Utah, having dropped games in Sacramento, Oklahoma City, Minnesota, New Orleans, and Miami before Sunday’s loss.

The Suns’ last road win came in Utah on November 12.

All six Suns road losses have come without superstar Kevin Durant, who has dealt with calf and ankle injuries over the last month.

Tonight’s game against the Suns is being televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops, on Instagram @BensHoops, or on BlueSky

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Jazz here.

