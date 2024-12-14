On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTH

North Ogden family frustrated with repeat denials of specialized wheelchair

Dec 13, 2024, 7:34 PM | Updated: 7:38 pm

Mike Anderson's Profile Picture

BY MIKE ANDERSON


KSLTV.com

NORTH OGDEN — Ryan Berube is likely lucky to be alive today as his rare degenerative disease was expected to take his life about 20 to 25 years ago.

“We’re just lucky to have him,” Ryan’s wife, Amanda Berube, said. “He’s got such a happy disposition. He loves working. He loves traveling. He loves being with his family.”

Ryan Berube was diagnosed at a very young age with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The disease slowly breaks down all muscles in the body, including organs.

He currently has a ventilator tube that helps him inhale enough air to exhale properly. He also uses a feeding tube for most of his meals. In addition to those issues, Ryan and Amanda said that his current specialized chair is not keeping up with his needs.

“A new chair would make all the difference,” Amanda Berube said. “I just don’t understand how he can’t get what he needs to just function.”

Ryan Berube using his chair to move around his home.

Ryan Berube using his chair to move around his home. (KSL TV)

Ryan Berube’s muscular dystrophy specialist at University Health agrees.

In an open letter to UnitedHealthcare, Dr. Russell J. Butterfield wrote, “The proposed chair meets the basic standard of care for non-ambulatory patients with DMD, and anything less will negatively affect his health.”

Ryan Berube said he has developed scoliosis over the years and endures discomfort and pain from sores.

“Anyone who knows about pressure sores, knows that they can actually be fatal,” he said. “That’s a big worry.”

The Berubes said the chair proposed by his doctor and a seating specialist would be molded to support his back and legs better. It would also help keep his arm from falling off the controller, which has happened several times, leaving him stranded.

Ryan and Amanda Berube speaking about the experience of being denied by United Healthcare.

Ryan and Amanda Berube speaking about the experience of being denied by United Healthcare. (KSL TV)

Two denial letters from UHC state that the chair must be at least five years old and be unable to be repaired before it can be replaced. Butterfield’s letter, however, states that the chair has already met those thresholds.

KSL TV reached out to UHC representatives Friday, who said they will investigate Ryan Berube’s case. If all else fails, Amanda Berube said they will still need the chair.

“If it really comes down to it, I guess we’ll finance a $50,000 chair,” she said. “I don’t know how we’ll do that, but I’m not going to just let him lay in bed and spend the rest of his life there.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Health

Ryan Berube in his chair that helps him move and breath....

Mike Anderson

North Ogden family frustrated with repeat denials of specialized wheelchair

A North Ogden man is frustrated with health insurance for denying something that his family, and his doctors say is needed for his rare condition.

4 minutes ago

Irma McCoy (left) and Evelyn Ealy (right) walking down the hallway of the Intermountain LDS Hospita...

Emma Benson

Long-time friends fight cancer together

The holidays can be especially tough for cancer patients, but two best friends are making the best of it by supporting each other during each other's treatment.

1 hour ago

Gina Poirier and Doug Wood meeting for the first time after Wood donated life saving stem cells to ...

Brian Carlson

Utah bone marrow transplant recipient meets donor for the first time

A Utah woman with bone marrow cancer got that chance as she met her transplant donor for the first time.

21 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Shelby Lofton

Cardiac arrest survivor reunites with off duty first responders who performed CPR when he collapsed

On Thursday, a Pleasant Grove man was reunited with the people who saved his life when he went into cardiac arrest at the gym.

1 day ago

A sidewalk covered in snow after a major snowstorm in Utah....

Emma Benson

Avoid winter-related injuries with these safety reminders

As temperatures drop and snow falls, emergency departments see a surge in winter-related injuries.

1 day ago

In this May 2007 file photo, a sign is posted at an ongoing cleanup pump and treatment center opera...

Jen Christensen, CNN

Cancer-causing chemicals used in homes and workplaces banned by EPA

The US Environmental Protection Agency on Monday banned the use of two ubiquitous cancer-causing solvents that activists have been targeting for decades.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

North Ogden family frustrated with repeat denials of specialized wheelchair