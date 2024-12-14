Utah Jazz Vs. Phoenix Suns Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More
Dec 13, 2024, 7:04 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz hit the hardwood following a rare four-day break to face a Phoenix Suns team that continues to get healthier.
The Jazz (5-18) are hosting the Phoenix Suns (12-11) at Delta Center on Friday, December 13.
Utah enters the night 14th in the Western Conference, suffering with inconsistency as the youth movement continues amdist a rebuild. Phoenix has fallen to tenth in the west while enduring a six-game road losing streak.
Kevin Durant is expected to return for the Suns after missing the past three games and ten overall this season. The 14-time NBA All-Star averages 25.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in his 17th NBA season. Phoenix is 11-2 with Durant in the lineup, 1-9 without.
Pregame
UPDATED @utahjazz Injury Report:
*AVAILABLE – Jordan Clarkson
*AVAILABLE – Lauri Markkanen
AVAILABLE – Isaiah Collier
AVAILABLE – Kyle Filipowski
OUT – Taylor Hendricks (right fibula fracture)
OUT – Svi Mykhailiuk (left groin strain)
OUT – Cody Williams (G League)
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 14, 2024
Follow the Utah Jazz with KSL Sports
Tonight's game against the Suns is being televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.
