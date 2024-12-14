On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Jazz Vs. Phoenix Suns Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

Dec 13, 2024, 7:04 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz hit the hardwood following a rare four-day break to face a Phoenix Suns team that continues to get healthier.

The Jazz (5-18) are hosting the Phoenix Suns (12-11) at Delta Center on Friday, December 13.

Utah enters the night 14th in the Western Conference, suffering with inconsistency as the youth movement continues amdist a rebuild. Phoenix has fallen to tenth in the west while enduring a six-game road losing streak.

Kevin Durant is expected to return for the Suns after missing the past three games and ten overall this season. The 14-time NBA All-Star averages 25.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in his 17th NBA season. Phoenix is 11-2 with Durant in the lineup, 1-9 without.

Pregame

Jazz-Suns Gameday Reading

Follow the Utah Jazz with KSL Sports

Tonight’s game against the Suns is being televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops, on Instagram @BensHoops, or on BlueSky

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Jazz here.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Jazz Vs. Phoenix Suns Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

The Utah Jazz hit the hardwood following a rare four-day break to face a Phoenix Suns team that continues to get healthier.

47 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Commit AJ Dybantsa Joins Coach Kevin Young At Jazz Game

Days after becoming the first five-star commitment in BYU basketball history, AJ Dybantsa is preparing to watch the Jazz with Kevin Young.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ryan Smith Claims No Involvement With AJ Dybantsa Signing

2025 No.1 prospect AJ Dybantsa will suit up for Kevin Young's BYU Cougars next season, becoming the first five-star prospect in program history.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club Center Earns Spot On Canadian World Juniors Team

2024 Utah Hockey Club first-round pick Cole Beaudoin has been named to the Canadian World Juniors hockey team roster. 

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Garett Bolles, Denver Broncos Agree On Four-Year Contract Extension

Former Utah offensive lineman Garett Bolles just got a payday with a four-year contract extension to stay in Denver.

8 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Recall Collier, Filipowski Before Hosting Suns

The Utah Jazz have recalled rookies Isaiah Collier and Kyle Filipowski before hosting the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Utah Jazz Vs. Phoenix Suns Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More