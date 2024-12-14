Utah Jazz Vs. Phoenix Suns Blog: Live Updates, Analysis, And More

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz hit the hardwood following a rare four-day break to face a Phoenix Suns team that continues to get healthier.

The Jazz (5-18) are hosting the Phoenix Suns (12-11) at Delta Center on Friday, December 13.

Utah enters the night 14th in the Western Conference, suffering with inconsistency as the youth movement continues amdist a rebuild. Phoenix has fallen to tenth in the west while enduring a six-game road losing streak.

Kevin Durant is expected to return for the Suns after missing the past three games and ten overall this season. The 14-time NBA All-Star averages 25.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in his 17th NBA season. Phoenix is 11-2 with Durant in the lineup, 1-9 without.

Pregame

UPDATED @utahjazz Injury Report: *AVAILABLE – Jordan Clarkson *AVAILABLE – Lauri Markkanen AVAILABLE – Isaiah Collier AVAILABLE – Kyle Filipowski OUT – Taylor Hendricks (right fibula fracture) OUT – Svi Mykhailiuk (left groin strain) OUT – Cody Williams (G League) — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 14, 2024

Jazz-Suns Gameday Reading

Follow the Utah Jazz with KSL Sports

Tonight’s game against the Suns is being televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops, on Instagram @BensHoops, or on BlueSky.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Jazz here.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

Follow @bpreece24