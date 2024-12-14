Walker Kessler Opens Game With Back-To-Back Corner Threes

SALT LAKE CITY – Walker Kessler is more than a defensive specialist as the third-year Jazz center knocked down back-to-back threes to open the night against Phoenix.

The Jazz (5-18) are hosting the Phoenix Suns (12-11) at Delta Center on Friday, December 13.

he’s The Sheriff, 𝘰𝘧 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘴𝘦 he can shoot 🤠 pic.twitter.com/jcTOSxxKk3 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 14, 2024

Kessler has been dynamite in the opening minutes offensive. The Auburn product followed his corner threes with a vicious throwdown of a John Collins alley-oop.

‘The Sheriff’ hadn’t attempted a three-point shot this season and had hit five shots from deep in his career before the outburst. Kessler averages 10.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, and three blocks per game in 17 games this season. He has career averages of 8.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks in 79 games.

The Jazz and Suns are tied at 16 in the early minutes.

Jazz and Suns rested following an extended break

Utah returns to the court after a rare four days off following their 141-97 blowout loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings.

The Suns also want to bounce back from a loss after falling 115-110 on the road to the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Phoenix looks to snap a six-game road losing streak when they travel to Utah, having dropped games in Sacramento, Oklahoma City, Minnesota, New Orleans, and Miami before Sunday’s loss.

The Suns’ last road win came in Utah on November 12.

All six Suns road losses have come without superstar Kevin Durant, who has dealt with calf and ankle injuries over the last month.

