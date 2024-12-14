On the Site:
Walker Kessler Opens Game With Back-To-Back Corner Threes

Dec 13, 2024, 7:51 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Walker Kessler is more than a defensive specialist as the third-year Jazz center knocked down back-to-back threes to open the night against Phoenix.

The Jazz (5-18) are hosting the Phoenix Suns (12-11) at Delta Center on Friday, December 13.

RELATED: Utah Jazz Vs. Phoenix Suns Blog: Live Updates & Analysis

Kessler has been dynamite in the opening minutes offensive. The Auburn product followed his corner threes with a vicious throwdown of a John Collins alley-oop.

‘The Sheriff’ hadn’t attempted a three-point shot this season and had hit five shots from deep in his career before the outburst. Kessler averages 10.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, and three blocks per game in 17 games this season. He has career averages of 8.9 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks in 79 games.

The Jazz and Suns are tied at 16 in the early minutes.

Jazz and Suns rested following an extended break

Utah returns to the court after a rare four days off following their 141-97 blowout loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings.

The Suns also want to bounce back from a loss after falling 115-110 on the road to the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

RELATED: BYU Commit AJ Dybantsa Joins Coach Kevin Young At Jazz Game

Phoenix looks to snap a six-game road losing streak when they travel to Utah, having dropped games in Sacramento, Oklahoma City, Minnesota, New Orleans, and Miami before Sunday’s loss.

The Suns’ last road win came in Utah on November 12.

All six Suns road losses have come without superstar Kevin Durant, who has dealt with calf and ankle injuries over the last month.

Follow the Utah Jazz with KSL Sports

Tonight’s game against the Suns is being televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Jazz here.

