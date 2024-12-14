Utah Jazz Lead Phoenix Following High-Scoring First Quarter

SALT LAKE CITY – With both teams shooting well over 50 percent in the opening quarter, temperatures inside Delta Center starkly contrasted with the cold outside. The Jazz led Phoenix 39-38 after the two teams combined to hit 15 threes in the first 12 minutes.

The Jazz (5-18) are hosting the Phoenix Suns (12-11) at Delta Center on Friday, December 13.

Lauri is 3/3 from three

Five Jazzmen hit threes, led by Lauri Markkanen’s 3-for-3 performance. Walker Kessler surprised everyone with back-to-back threes, while Jordan Clarkson returned from a seven-game absence with a three and seven points.

Devin Booker led Phoenix, hitting five of eight shots and two triples. Kevin Durant added seven points in his return after missing three games with an ankle injury.

Utah shot 57 percent while Phoenix hit 65 percent of their attempts.

Jazz and Suns rested following an extended break

Utah returns to the court after a rare four days off following their 141-97 blowout loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings.

The Suns also want to bounce back from a loss after falling 115-110 on the road to the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Phoenix looks to snap a six-game road losing streak when they travel to Utah, having dropped games in Sacramento, Oklahoma City, Minnesota, New Orleans, and Miami before Sunday’s loss.

The Suns’ last road win came in Utah on November 12.

All six Suns road losses have come without superstar Kevin Durant, who has dealt with calf and ankle injuries over the last month.

