John Collins Winds Up For Windmill Slam Following Steal

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz forward John Collins showed his dynamic athleticism, throwing down a windmill slam dunk following a breakaway steal.

The Jazz (5-18) are hosting the Phoenix Suns (12-11) at Delta Center on Friday, December 13.

Collins stepped in front of a pass intended for Kevin Durant and made the rest look easy. The eighth-year forward wound up and hammered home a right-handed windmill slam for his fifth point of the night.

Collins has been terrific as a veteran presence for a youth-laden Jazz team this season. He averages 18 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in nearly 29 minutes a game.

Utah and Phoenix are going back and forth in a high-scoring first half. The Jazz lead 58-55 with six minutes left.

Jazz and Suns rested following an extended break

Utah returns to the court after a rare four days off following their 141-97 blowout loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings.

The Suns also want to bounce back from a loss after falling 115-110 on the road to the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Phoenix looks to snap a six-game road losing streak when they travel to Utah, having dropped games in Sacramento, Oklahoma City, Minnesota, New Orleans, and Miami before Sunday’s loss.

The Suns’ last road win came in Utah on November 12.

All six Suns road losses have come without superstar Kevin Durant, who has dealt with calf and ankle injuries over the last month.

