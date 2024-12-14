On the Site:
Keyonte George Electrifies Delta Center Crowd After Blocking Durant

Dec 13, 2024, 8:42 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Keyonte George keeps showing flashes of his potential; another came in the second quarter against Phoenix. Midway through the second quarter, George raced back on a fast break to swat a sure Kevin Durant dunk into the stunned crown.

The Jazz (5-18) are hosting the Phoenix Suns (12-11) at Delta Center on Friday, December 13.

With Utah trailing by two in an offense-filled first half, George streaked back on defense following a Collin Sexton turnover. With the seven-foot Durant extending his frame to the cup, George glided by and knocked the ball free before Durant could reach his apex.

Both teams have combined for 25 threes in the opening half, each shooting well over 60 percent from deep. Phoenix closed the half on a run to take a 76-71 lead into the break.

Jazz and Suns rested following an extended break

Utah returns to the court after a rare four days off following their 141-97 blowout loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings.

The Suns also want to bounce back from a loss after falling 115-110 on the road to the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Phoenix travels to Utah looking to snap a six-game road losing streak. Before Sunday’s loss, the team had dropped games in Sacramento, Oklahoma City, Minnesota, New Orleans, and Miami.

The Suns’ last road win came in Utah on November 12.

All six Suns road losses have come without superstar Kevin Durant, who has dealt with calf and ankle injuries over the last month.

Follow the Utah Jazz with KSL Sports

Tonight’s game against the Suns is being televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Jazz here.

