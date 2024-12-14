On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL's Quarters for Christmas
KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Jazz Fall To Phoenix Suns In A Shootout

Dec 13, 2024, 9:55 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz offense was firing, but they couldn’t get enough stops on the other end in a 134-126 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

The Jazz (5-19) hosted the Phoenix Suns (13-11) at Delta Center on Friday, December 13.

Utah enters the night 14th in the Western Conference, suffering with inconsistency as the youth movement continues amdist a rebuild. Phoenix has fallen to tenth in the west while enduring a six-game road losing streak.

Kevin Durant is expected to return for the Suns after missing the past three games and ten overall this season. The 14-time NBA All-Star averages 25.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in his 17th NBA season. Phoenix is 11-2 with Durant in the lineup, 1-9 without.

Pregame

First Quarter

RELATED: Kessler Opens Game With Back-To-Back Corner Threes

RELATED: Utah Jazz Lead Phoenix Following High-Scoring First Quarter

Second Quarter

RELATED: John Collins Winds Up For Windmill Slam Following Steal

RELATED: Keyonte George Electrifies Delta Center Crowd After Blocking Durant

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

RELATED: Jordan Clarkson Playing Phenomenal In Return From Injury

Jazz-Suns Gameday Reading

Follow the Utah Jazz with KSL Sports

Tonight’s game against the Suns is being televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Find KSLSports.com coverage of the Utah Jazz here.

