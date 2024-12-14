Utah Jazz Fall To Phoenix Suns In A Shootout

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz offense was firing, but they couldn’t get enough stops on the other end in a 134-126 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

The Jazz (5-19) hosted the Phoenix Suns (13-11) at Delta Center on Friday, December 13.

Utah enters the night 14th in the Western Conference, suffering with inconsistency as the youth movement continues amdist a rebuild. Phoenix has fallen to tenth in the west while enduring a six-game road losing streak.

Kevin Durant is expected to return for the Suns after missing the past three games and ten overall this season. The 14-time NBA All-Star averages 25.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in his 17th NBA season. Phoenix is 11-2 with Durant in the lineup, 1-9 without.

Pregame

UPDATED @utahjazz Injury Report: *AVAILABLE – Jordan Clarkson *AVAILABLE – Lauri Markkanen AVAILABLE – Isaiah Collier AVAILABLE – Kyle Filipowski OUT – Taylor Hendricks (right fibula fracture) OUT – Svi Mykhailiuk (left groin strain) OUT – Cody Williams (G League) — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 14, 2024

First Quarter

With 5:06 left in the first the @utahjazz lead the @suns 25-21. Walker Kessler has eight points, three rebounds, and two assists in the opening seven minutes. #TakeNotepic.twitter.com/Cdj0KlNud9 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 14, 2024

High scoring first quarter as the @utahjazz lead the @suns 39-38. Both teams are on fire with the Jazz shooting 8-12 from three while the Suns are 7-10 from downtown. A little rest seems to have helped everyone. #takenote pic.twitter.com/VYEBqQ903z — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 14, 2024

Lauri is 3/3 from three and all we have to say to that is “Tervetuloa takaisin” 😏🇫🇮#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/otCLRdzSPk — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 14, 2024

Second Quarter

now would you look at that ball movement 🤌 https://t.co/dRkaHZIYff pic.twitter.com/XU9uiuyeV4 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 14, 2024

🔎 how about we get a little closer???🔎 https://t.co/W2oLeGp1IO pic.twitter.com/3hv74pH1iM — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 14, 2024

Jordan Clarkson hits a three to beat the half-time buzzer, he’s got 18 points in his return from a seven-game absence. At the break, the @utahjazz trail the @suns 76-71. #takenote pic.twitter.com/MlGNLdDC40 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 14, 2024

Third Quarter

The @suns open the second half on a 14-7 run and lead the @utahjazz 90-78 with 9:05 left in the third. These teams might approach 150 points tonight. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/xg9f2g6f74 — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 14, 2024

At the end of three the @utahjazz trail the @suns 112-105. Great effort, but even better shooting tonight between both teams. Jazz have 21 made threes, while the Suns have 18.#takenote pic.twitter.com/DmWWnEGxvc — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 14, 2024

Fourth Quarter

not all books have a happy ending 🚫 but this one does 😌 pic.twitter.com/E6MiekX3nl — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 14, 2024

With 6:54 left in the fourth the @suns lead the @utahjazz 119-113. These teams are playing extremely hard in their return from a four-day break. Fun basketball!#TakeNote

pic.twitter.com/8Rmb38pdIW — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 14, 2024

With 4:04 left in the game the @utahjazz trail the @suns 124-117. Defenses have both clamped down in the fourth here as buckets have been hard to come by. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/uzxXVJZ2CG — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 14, 2024

The @utahjazz fall to the @suns 134-126 in their return home. Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 23 points.

#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/ubuwsA2bAI — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 14, 2024

