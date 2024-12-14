Utah Jazz Fall To Phoenix Suns In A Shootout
Dec 13, 2024, 9:55 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz offense was firing, but they couldn’t get enough stops on the other end in a 134-126 loss to the Phoenix Suns.
The Jazz (5-19) hosted the Phoenix Suns (13-11) at Delta Center on Friday, December 13.
Utah enters the night 14th in the Western Conference, suffering with inconsistency as the youth movement continues amdist a rebuild. Phoenix has fallen to tenth in the west while enduring a six-game road losing streak.
Kevin Durant is expected to return for the Suns after missing the past three games and ten overall this season. The 14-time NBA All-Star averages 25.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in his 17th NBA season. Phoenix is 11-2 with Durant in the lineup, 1-9 without.
Pregame
AJ Dybantsa is at tonight’s @utahjazz game with @BYUMBB head coach Kevin Young.
They’re talking with the @Suns David Fizdale. #TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/2lXxJG4W5N
— Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) December 14, 2024
UPDATED @utahjazz Injury Report:
*AVAILABLE – Jordan Clarkson
*AVAILABLE – Lauri Markkanen
AVAILABLE – Isaiah Collier
AVAILABLE – Kyle Filipowski
OUT – Taylor Hendricks (right fibula fracture)
OUT – Svi Mykhailiuk (left groin strain)
OUT – Cody Williams (G League)
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 14, 2024
LISTEN LIVE: @utahjazz are at home to face the @Suns on the @kslsports app, @KSLSportsZone and:https://t.co/TliZ1MZOtV pic.twitter.com/OiRG4m1OeF
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 14, 2024
First Quarter
With 5:06 left in the first the @utahjazz lead the @suns 25-21.
Walker Kessler has eight points, three rebounds, and two assists in the opening seven minutes. #TakeNotepic.twitter.com/Cdj0KlNud9
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 14, 2024
RELATED: Kessler Opens Game With Back-To-Back Corner Threes
the duality of (the big) man 🤠 https://t.co/igvaSJxBAB pic.twitter.com/aj9b8Drw6H
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 14, 2024
High scoring first quarter as the @utahjazz lead the @suns 39-38.
Both teams are on fire with the Jazz shooting 8-12 from three while the Suns are 7-10 from downtown.
A little rest seems to have helped everyone. #takenote pic.twitter.com/VYEBqQ903z
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 14, 2024
RELATED: Utah Jazz Lead Phoenix Following High-Scoring First Quarter
Lauri is 3/3 from three and all we have to say to that is “Tervetuloa takaisin” 😏🇫🇮#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/otCLRdzSPk
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 14, 2024
Second Quarter
he said 𝗠𝗘𝗥𝗥𝗬 & 𝗕𝗥𝗜𝗚𝗛𝗧‼️🎄#TakeNote | @jcollins20_ pic.twitter.com/ZLX93tYkGT
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 14, 2024
RELATED: John Collins Winds Up For Windmill Slam Following Steal
now would you look at that ball movement 🤌 https://t.co/dRkaHZIYff pic.twitter.com/XU9uiuyeV4
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 14, 2024
RELATED: Keyonte George Electrifies Delta Center Crowd After Blocking Durant
🔎 how about we get a little closer???🔎 https://t.co/W2oLeGp1IO pic.twitter.com/3hv74pH1iM
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 14, 2024
Jordan Clarkson hits a three to beat the half-time buzzer, he’s got 18 points in his return from a seven-game absence.
At the break, the @utahjazz trail the @suns 76-71. #takenote pic.twitter.com/MlGNLdDC40
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 14, 2024
Third Quarter
The @suns open the second half on a 14-7 run and lead the @utahjazz 90-78 with 9:05 left in the third.
These teams might approach 150 points tonight. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/xg9f2g6f74
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 14, 2024
J̶a̶c̶k̶ F̶r̶o̶s̶t̶ ❄️ ice brice ❄️#TakeNote | @bricepsensa pic.twitter.com/zK286mCka3
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 14, 2024
At the end of three the @utahjazz trail the @suns 112-105.
Great effort, but even better shooting tonight between both teams.
Jazz have 21 made threes, while the Suns have 18.#takenote pic.twitter.com/DmWWnEGxvc
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 14, 2024
Fourth Quarter
not all books have a happy ending 🚫
but this one does 😌 pic.twitter.com/E6MiekX3nl
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 14, 2024
RELATED: Jordan Clarkson Playing Phenomenal In Return From Injury
With 6:54 left in the fourth the @suns lead the @utahjazz 119-113.
These teams are playing extremely hard in their return from a four-day break. Fun basketball!#TakeNote
pic.twitter.com/8Rmb38pdIW
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 14, 2024
With 4:04 left in the game the @utahjazz trail the @suns 124-117.
Defenses have both clamped down in the fourth here as buckets have been hard to come by. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/uzxXVJZ2CG
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 14, 2024
The @utahjazz fall to the @suns 134-126 in their return home.
Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 23 points.
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/ubuwsA2bAI
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 14, 2024
