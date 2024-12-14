On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Road rage law tracks how many of Utah’s road rage incidents involved a firearm

Dec 14, 2024, 7:59 AM | Updated: 8:12 am

BY ERIC CABRERA, KSL NEWSRADIO


SALT LAKE CITY — More than a third of Utah’s road rage cases tracked by Utah Highway Patrol since July involve a firearm.

UHP Lt. Cam Roden said this is the latest data since the state’s road rage law took effect in July and Utah began tracking these cases.

The numbers showed a concerning trend with more than a third of total cases involving a firearm, whether it was fired, pointed or simply shown.

Body cam video shows road rage incident where man fired gun at Amazon driver

If that happens to you, Roden said to call 911 and let the police handle it.

“Let [the police] handle the situation,” Roden said. “We don’t want people to escalate these situations. Call 911, let us handle these situations, and don’t try and do it yourself.”

In the past five months, there have been 79 cases of road rage. The highest number occurred in July with 20 confrontations behind the wheel. October was close behind with 19 reported.

Eric Cabrera is a reporter for KSL NewsRadio

FILE — Utah Highway Patrol vehicle. (KSLTV.com)

Road rage law tracks how many of Utah's road rage incidents involved a firearm

More than a third of Utah's road rage cases tracked by Utah Highway Patrol since July involve a firearm.

