Up to a foot of snow coming to parts of northern Utah, NWS says

SALT LAKE CITY — After a Friday morning storm brought a couple of inches of much-needed snow to parts of Utah, the National Weather Service said there’s more to come Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

The NWS said the storm will bring accumulating snow to the mountains, primarily in northern Utah.

A winter storm will impact the northern Utah mountains from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon, bringing 6 to 12 inches of snowfall, with locally higher amounts in favored terrain. Be sure to get the latest forecast at https://t.co/FmlUW31lgE #utwx pic.twitter.com/GAIyMDpuqf — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) December 14, 2024

“Total snow accumulation across the northern mountains will range from 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts in the Ogden area mountains and Bear River mountains,” the NWS said.

Meteorologists expect the storm to start Saturday afternoon and continue until Sunday afternoon, then begin to diminish Sunday evening. The NWS said the storm brings only a minor weather risk, but accumulated snow could still cause travel impacts.

Experts at NWS recommend people to slow down and allow more time to reach destinations, be prepared for traction restrictions, carry a winter survival kit in their vehicle and check road conditions before driving.

