Up to a foot of snow coming to parts of northern Utah, NWS says

Dec 14, 2024, 9:02 AM

A small storm dusted American Fork Canyon with snow on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Ray Boone, KSL New...

A small storm dusted American Fork Canyon with snow on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Ray Boone, KSL News)

(Ray Boone, KSL News)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


SALT LAKE CITY — After a Friday morning storm brought a couple of inches of much-needed snow to parts of Utah, the National Weather Service said there’s more to come Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

The NWS said the storm will bring accumulating snow to the mountains, primarily in northern Utah.

“Total snow accumulation across the northern mountains will range from 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts in the Ogden area mountains and Bear River mountains,” the NWS said.

Meteorologists expect the storm to start Saturday afternoon and continue until Sunday afternoon, then begin to diminish Sunday evening. The NWS said the storm brings only a minor weather risk, but accumulated snow could still cause travel impacts.

Experts at NWS recommend people to slow down and allow more time to reach destinations, be prepared for traction restrictions, carry a winter survival kit in their vehicle and check road conditions before driving.

Stay up to date on your local forecast on KSL Weather.

Jacob Freeman

