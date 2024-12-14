Retired fire chief Steve Foote has died, South Salt Lake Fire says

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Retired fire chief Steve Foote, who served as the leader of the South Salt Lake Fire Department from 1998 to 2011, has died, the fire department announced Saturday. He was 64.

The fire department said on Facebook that Foote’s “dedication to service and his unwavering commitment to our community left a lasting legacy.”

South Salt Lake’s website said Foote oversaw the department’s significant growth and addition of a new fire station as South Salt Lake grew by roughly 8,000 people during his time as chief.

An obituary for Foote said “Steve flourished and was innovative in his approach to managing and expanding the department until his retirement.” When he started his role as fire chief, he was the youngest one in Utah.

“He was funny beyond words, talented beyond measure but his true passion was giving to and helping others. No job too big no task too small,” Foote’s obituary said.

“Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Chief,” the fire department said.