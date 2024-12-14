On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Dangerous avalanche conditions exist in northern Utah, warning issued

Dec 14, 2024, 11:52 AM

an avalanche over steep ground and trees...

FILE: An avalanche in Little Cottowood Canyon on Jan. 14, 2024, captured by Utah Department of Transportation. Heavy snows created extreme avalanche danger in central and northern Utah mountains. (UDOT)

(UDOT)

Jacob Freeman's Profile Picture

BY JACOB FREEMAN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Avalanche Center issued a warning Saturday for dangerous avalanche conditions throughout northern Utah and southeastern Idaho.

“Heavy snowfall and drifting caused by strong winds will lead to dangerous avalanche conditions in the mountains,” the Utah Avalanche Center said.

The warning is in effect from 6:00 a.m. Saturday until 6:00 a.m. Monday. Northern Utah has already seen some new snow this week, with the potential for a significant storm still on its way coming Saturday afternoon.

The warning is for the Wasatch Range, Bear River Range and the Western Uinta Mountains. The Utah Avalanche Center said avalanches are likely to be triggered by anyone traveling on or below slopes at a 30-degree angle or steeper. Experts said it’s possible to trigger an avalanche from a distance.

In their daily avalanche forecast, the Utah Avalanche Center said the main problem is a persistent weak layer of snow that’s likely to become overloaded by strong winds and new snow over the weekend.

“It’s not rocket science. Weak snow with heavier, more dense snow on top (means) avalanches,” the forecast said.

The Utah Avalanche Center said avalanches will be most likely on northwest, north, northeast and east-facing slopes, and can easily be big enough to carry and bury a person.

“Avoid traveling on or underneath steep north-facing terrain at mid and upper elevations in the backcountry,” UAC said.

Experts recommend anyone traveling in the backcountry to carry and understand the use of avalanche rescue gear.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

an avalanche over steep ground and trees...

Jacob Freeman

Dangerous avalanche conditions exist in northern Utah, warning issued

The Utah Avalanche Center issued a warning Saturday for dangerous avalanche conditions throughout northern Utah and southeastern Idaho.

6 seconds ago

South Salt Lake City Fire Department...

Jacob Freeman

Retired fire chief Steve Foote has died, South Salt Lake Fire says

Retired fire chief Steve Foote, who served as the leader of the South Salt Lake Fire Department from 1998 to 2011, has died, the fire department announced Saturday.

1 hour ago

The Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association pickets near the base of Park City Mountain Resor...

Collin Leonard, KSL.com

Park City Ski Patrol authorizes strike after unanimous vote

The ski patrol union in Park City announced Saturday that they have authorized a strike, following a contentious negotiation session with Vail Resorts on Thursday.

2 hours ago

A small storm dusted American Fork Canyon with snow on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024. (Ray Boone, KSL New...

Jacob Freeman

Up to a foot of snow coming to parts of northern Utah, NWS says

After a Friday morning storm brought a couple of inches of much-needed snow to parts of Utah, the National Weather Service said there's more to come Saturday afternoon into Sunday.

3 hours ago

FILE — Utah Highway Patrol vehicle. (KSLTV.com)...

Eric Cabrera, KSL NewsRadio

Road rage law tracks how many of Utah’s road rage incidents involved a firearm

More than a third of Utah’s road rage cases tracked by Utah Highway Patrol since July involve a firearm.

4 hours ago

The camera found on top of a VASA Fitness tanning bed in Kaysville on Wednesday....

Garna Mejia

Camera found in tanning room of VASA gym, police investigating

Kaysville police are investigating a disturbing incident at a VASA gym after a camera was found inside a tanning room on Wednesday.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

Dangerous avalanche conditions exist in northern Utah, warning issued