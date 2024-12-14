SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Avalanche Center issued a warning Saturday for dangerous avalanche conditions throughout northern Utah and southeastern Idaho.

“Heavy snowfall and drifting caused by strong winds will lead to dangerous avalanche conditions in the mountains,” the Utah Avalanche Center said.

The warning is in effect from 6:00 a.m. Saturday until 6:00 a.m. Monday. Northern Utah has already seen some new snow this week, with the potential for a significant storm still on its way coming Saturday afternoon.

The warning is for the Wasatch Range, Bear River Range and the Western Uinta Mountains. The Utah Avalanche Center said avalanches are likely to be triggered by anyone traveling on or below slopes at a 30-degree angle or steeper. Experts said it’s possible to trigger an avalanche from a distance.

In their daily avalanche forecast, the Utah Avalanche Center said the main problem is a persistent weak layer of snow that’s likely to become overloaded by strong winds and new snow over the weekend.

“It’s not rocket science. Weak snow with heavier, more dense snow on top (means) avalanches,” the forecast said.

The Utah Avalanche Center said avalanches will be most likely on northwest, north, northeast and east-facing slopes, and can easily be big enough to carry and bury a person.

“Avoid traveling on or underneath steep north-facing terrain at mid and upper elevations in the backcountry,” UAC said.

Experts recommend anyone traveling in the backcountry to carry and understand the use of avalanche rescue gear.