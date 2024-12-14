On the Site:
DONATE NOW: KSL’s Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

US has had direct contact with Syrian rebel group, Blinken says

Dec 14, 2024, 12:59 PM

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers a statement to the press after the meeting with the f...

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers a statement to the press after the meeting with the foreign ministers of the Arab Contact Group on Syria in Jordan's southern Red Sea coastal city of Aqaba, Saturday Dec. 14, 2024. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via AP)

(Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool via AP)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY JENNIFER HANSLER, CNN


KSLTV.com

AQABA, Jordan (CNN)The United States has had direct contact with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Syrian rebel group now in de-facto control of the country, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday.

The first public confirmation of direct interaction with the US-designated terrorist group, known as HTS, came at the conclusion of Blinken’s diplomatic sprint through the region spurred by the sudden collapse of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

“Yes, we’ve been in contact with HTS and the other parties,” Blinken said at a news conference in Aqaba, Jordan. Blinken did not give details on when the contact was made or at what level. There is no legal barrier to speaking with a designated terrorist group.

“We have pressed upon everyone we’ve been in contact with the importance of helping find Austin Tice and bringing him home,” Blinken said, referencing the American journalist who was detained in Syria more than a decade ago. The US has redoubled its efforts to find him in the wake of the Assad regime’s collapse.

The US also shared the principles expected of a new Syrian government, including that the rights of all Syrians should be respected, that the country must not become a base for terrorism, that humanitarian aid must be delivered, and that chemical weapons stockpiles should be secured and safely destroyed.

Those principles, circulated by the US in the days after Assad’s shocking ouster, were further agreed upon in a joint statement by the US and a coalition of other countries at an urgent ministerial meeting in Aqaba on Saturday. Blinken said the agreement “sends a unified message to the new interim authority and parties in Syria.”

Ahead of the Saturday ministerial meeting, Blinken met with key partners in Jordan, Turkey and Iraq to garner consensus around the principles.

“America and our partners have an important stake in helping the Syrian people chart this new path,” the top US diplomat said Saturday. “We know what happens inside of Syria can have powerful consequences well beyond its borders — from mass displacement to terrorism.”

“We can’t underestimate the challenges of this moment and the weeks and months ahead,” he added.

Throughout his trip, Blinken sought to emphasize those stakes. Moving forward, the dynamics on the ground in the region could present significant complications, despite a consensus on the principles.

There was an intense spate of fighting in recent weeks in northern Syria between Turkish-backed forces and the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, which the US sees as a key partner in the fight to keep ISIS degraded.

A fragile truce between the two sides in Manbij appears to be holding, but the fighting forced the SDF to halt its anti-ISIS operations, according to its top commander.

“This is a moment of vulnerability in which ISIS will seek to regroup, taking the advantage of transition in Syria,” Blinken said Saturday, reemphasizing the importance of the SDF.

In meetings with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Ankara, Blinken warned the US does not want to see any party take actions that would allow ISIS to regroup, including by distracting the SDF from its mission to keep the terrorist group degraded and its fighters imprisoned, a US official said. Blinken also emphasized that nobody should take actions that could jeopardize factions in Syria from potentially coming together in a unified government.

In Baghdad, Blinken asked Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani to crack down on the powerful Iranian-backed militias in Iraq and to prevent Iran from transiting weapons through Iraq to Shia militias in Syria, the US official said. Such militias have targeted US personnel and interests in the past.

The response to Israel’s actions in Syria has also emerged as point of division between the US and its Arab partners.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s government has pummeled Syria with strikes and sent Israeli troops to — and beyond — a “buffer zone” between the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and the rest of Syria, in what the United Nations said would be a violation of a 1974 agreement. Middle Eastern nations including Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Qatar have condemned Israel’s seizure of the buffer zone, calling it an attempted land grab.

The US, however, has not condemned the move, with Blinken saying that they are talking with the Israeli government.

“The stated purpose of those actions from the Israelis is to try to make sure that equipment that’s been abandoned — military equipment that’s been abandoned by the Syrian army — doesn’t fall into the wrong hands: terrorists, extremists, etc.,” he said Thursday. “But … we’re already talking with Israel; we’re all talking to others about the way ahead.”

A US official said Friday that Blinken intends to make clear to his Arab counterparts that Israel told the US that the incursion is temporary — and that the US expects it to be. That policy could change, however, next month when the Trump administration takes office, this official conceded.

This story has been updated with additional information.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers a statement to the press after the meeting with the f...

Jennifer Hansler, CNN

US has had direct contact with Syrian rebel group, Blinken says

The United States has had direct contact with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Syrian rebel group now in de-facto control of the country, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Saturday.

5 seconds ago

The oldest complete tablet of the Ten Commandments, weighing 115-pounds and approximately 1,500 yea...

Associated Press

Stone tablet inscribed with Ten Commandments to be auctioned

The oldest known stone tablet inscribed with the Ten Commandments, dating from 300 to 800 A.D., will be sold in New York this month, Sotheby’s auction house said.

2 days ago

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks to the nation at the Presidential Office in Seoul, Sout...

Gawon Bae, Jerome Taylor, Helen Regan and Lex Harvey, CNN

South Korea’s ruling party backs impeachment as president refuses to step down over martial law

South Korea’s ruling party has thrown its support behind attempts to impeach embattled President Yoon Suk Yeol over his ill-fated decision to declare martial law that sparked a political crisis and widespread public anger in the country.

3 days ago

Volcanic ash covers a street at Bago City, Negros Occidental province, Philippines Tuesday, Dec. 10...

JIM GOMEZ

Evacuation of Philippine villages underway after major volcanic eruption

About 87,000 people were being evacuated in a central Philippine region Tuesday a day after a volcano briefly erupted with a towering ash plume.

4 days ago

Bashar al-Assad in Damascus, Syria in May 2023. Assad has fled to Russia. (Matin Ghasemi/Borna News...

Helen Regan and Rob Picheta, CNN

Bashar al-Assad’s brutal regime has been toppled. Here’s what you need to know

Long-suffering Syrians have been rejoicing in the streets after one of the world’s most brutal dictatorships suddenly crumbled in a few short weeks.

5 days ago

President Joe Biden speaks about the sudden collapse of the Syrian government under Bashar Assad fr...

WILL WEISSERT

Biden says Assad’s fall in Syria is a ‘fundamental act of justice,’ but ‘a moment of risk’

President Joe Biden said Sunday that the sudden collapse of the Syrian government under Bashar Assad is a “fundamental act of justice."

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

holiday gift basket with blue tissue paper and gingerbread cookies...

Kneaders Bakery & Cafe

Holiday Hacks for a Stress-Free Season

Get more out of your time with family and loved ones over the holidays by following these tips for a stress-free season.

2 computer techs in a computer shop holding up a computer server with the "hang loose" sign...

PC Laptops

Choosing the Right Computer: A Comprehensive Guide

With these tips, choosing the right computer that fits your needs and your budget will be easier than ever.

crowds of people in a German style Christmas market...

This Is The Place Heritage Park

Celebrate Christkindlmarket at This Is The Place Heritage Park!

The Christkindlmarket is an annual holiday celebration influenced by German traditions and generous giving.

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

US has had direct contact with Syrian rebel group, Blinken says